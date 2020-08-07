NZ PM Ardern launches 'COVID election' campaign promising jobs

WELLINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister
Jacinda Ardern on Saturday launched her re-election campaign
promising a "laser-like" focus on boosting jobs and economic
growth hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The charismatic 40-year-old leader is on track for a
comfortable victory in the Sept. 19 election, according to
opinion polls, having won global praise for her leadership
during the coronavirus pandemic.
It has been 99 days since New Zealand had any domestic
transmission of COVID-19, a rare achievement as the pandemic
rages globally, and it has re-opened the economy after
undergoing a complete shutdown to eradicate the coronavirus.
"When people ask, is this a COVID election, my answer is
yes, it is," Ardern told her supporters gathered in Auckland
for the launch of her Labour Party's re-election campaign.
In her first campaign speech, Ardern pledged a NZ$311
million ($205.32 million) scheme aimed at getting 40,000 Kiwis
back in work, if her party wins the Sept 19 polls.
The funding will allow businesses a subsidy of on average
NZ$7500, and up to NZ$22,000, to hire unemployed New Zealanders.
"The new Flexi-wage scheme is a key plank of our economic
plan to support businesses to recover and to provide jobs to
those who have lost work due to Covid," Ardern said.
New Zealand has been an envy of the world, having eliminated
COVID-19 from its shores and successfully re-opening its economy
when most of the world is still shuttered.
Recent data suggests unemployment due to COVID-19 was not as
dire as expected, and business confidence had improved due to
the government's hard and early response to the pandemic.
Introduced to the stage by her partner and fiancé Clark
Gayford, Ardern spoke of her unexpected rise to power in 2017,
and her handling of a series of tragedies -- a mass shooting at
Christchurch mosques, the deadly White Island volcanic eruption
and the coronavirus this year.
"If you had told me then that our launch in 2020 would be in
the midst of a global pandemic with our borders closed – I would
have found that very hard to fathom," she said.
Ardern’s stratospheric rise in 2017 to become New Zealand’s
youngest prime minister and third woman to hold the office has
been dubbed “Jacinda-mania” by some.
($1 = 1.5147 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney and Praveen Menon in
Wellington;; Editing by Michael Perry)