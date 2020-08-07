Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NZ PM Ardern launches 'COVID election' campaign promising jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 11:00pm EDT

WELLINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday launched her re-election campaign promising a "laser-like" focus on boosting jobs and economic growth hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charismatic 40-year-old leader is on track for a comfortable victory in the Sept. 19 election, according to opinion polls, having won global praise for her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been 99 days since New Zealand had any domestic transmission of COVID-19, a rare achievement as the pandemic rages globally, and it has re-opened the economy after undergoing a complete shutdown to eradicate the coronavirus.

"When people ask, is this a COVID election, my answer is yes, it is," Ardern told her supporters gathered in Auckland for the launch of her Labour Party's re-election campaign.

In her first campaign speech, Ardern pledged a NZ$311 million ($205.32 million) scheme aimed at getting 40,000 Kiwis back in work, if her party wins the Sept 19 polls.

The funding will allow businesses a subsidy of on average NZ$7500, and up to NZ$22,000, to hire unemployed New Zealanders.

"The new Flexi-wage scheme is a key plank of our economic plan to support businesses to recover and to provide jobs to those who have lost work due to Covid," Ardern said.

New Zealand has been an envy of the world, having eliminated COVID-19 from its shores and successfully re-opening its economy when most of the world is still shuttered.

Recent data suggests unemployment due to COVID-19 was not as dire as expected, and business confidence had improved due to the government's hard and early response to the pandemic.

Introduced to the stage by her partner and fiancé Clark Gayford, Ardern spoke of her unexpected rise to power in 2017, and her handling of a series of tragedies -- a mass shooting at Christchurch mosques, the deadly White Island volcanic eruption and the coronavirus this year.

"If you had told me then that our launch in 2020 would be in the midst of a global pandemic with our borders closed – I would have found that very hard to fathom," she said.

Ardern’s stratospheric rise in 2017 to become New Zealand’s youngest prime minister and third woman to hold the office has been dubbed “Jacinda-mania” by some. ($1 = 1.5147 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney and Praveen Menon in Wellington;; Editing by Michael Perry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52aBeijing's top HK office says U.S. sanctions are "clowning actions" and "ridiculous"
RE
12:44aHk govt says sanctions represent "blatant and barbaric interference" in china's internal affairs
RE
12:42aHong kong govt says u.s. sanctions are "shameless and despicable"
RE
08/07Beijing's top HK office says U.S. sanctions are "clowning actions" and "ridiculous"
RE
08/07Beijing's top representative office in hk says u.s. "clowning actions are really ridiculous"
RE
08/07Beijing's top representative office in hk says unscrupulous intentions of u.s. politicians to support anti-china chaos in hong kong have been revealed
RE
08/07Beijing's top representative office in hong kong says it strongly opposes and condemns u.s. treasury for sanctions
RE
08/07Lebanon's battered economy dealt fresh blow after port blast hits 'Achilles heel'
RE
08/07Nobel-winning Mexican scientist calls for complete ban on fuel oil
RE
08/07TAKE-TWO, MICROSOFT, CAPITAL ONE : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : 'Bull everything' rally leaves investors wondering what to own
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. judge denies bail to two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Bargain-hunters look to U.S. real estate stocks as S&P nears record..
4ERICSSON AB : Nokia's new CEO adopts wait and see strategy in 'dream job'
5FASTLY, INC. : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Fastly, I..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group