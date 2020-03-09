Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NZ business confidence plummets in preliminary March survey on coronavirus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 08:16pm EDT
Shoppers stand outside a retail store displaying a sales sign in central Wellington, New Zealand

New Zealand's business sentiment plunged in March over concerns of the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak, a preliminary survey conducted by ANZ Bank showed on Tuesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 53.3% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 19.4% pessimism level in the previous poll in Feb.

Firms expected own activity was the lowest since March 2009 with a net 12.8% of respondents expecting their own businesses to shrink in the next 12 months. That compares with 12.0% respondents expecting business to grow in last month's survey.

Preliminary results for the March ANZ Business Outlook survey cover the period March 2 to midnight 9 March. Final results are expected to be released on March 31.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:24pWall Street regulator paves way for home trading as coronavirus spreads
RE
09:21pJapan not yet considering extra budget to respond to coronavirus - Aso
RE
09:21pAmazon launches business selling automated checkout to retailers
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:03pNew York state coronavirus cases hits 142, governor says
RE
08:55pDollar recovers slightly on hopes for stimulus following oil and virus shock
RE
08:45pAussie Businesses Turned More Downbeat in Feb, NAB Survey Shows
DJ
08:44pOil prices rise 4% after biggest one-day fall since 1991
RE
08:39pAsia shares slip, stimulus talk offers support
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
2AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites
3MOODY'S CORPORATION : MOODY : Offering Coronavirus Credit and Economic Research Free to the Public
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Qantas asks Airbus for extension to A350-1000 order deadline due to virus
5MEDICINOVA, INC. : MEDICINOVA : Announces Plans to Develop MN-166 (ibudilast) for Severe Pneumonia and Acute R..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group