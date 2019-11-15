Log in
NZCTU New Zealand Council of Trade Unions : CTU appoints Andrea Black to Policy Director and Economist role

11/15/2019 | 01:05am EST

The Council of Trade Unions is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrea Black to the role of Policy Director and Economist.

Andrea comes to the CTU with a wealth of knowledge and experience. Andrea is a Senior Associate at the Institute of Governance and Policy Studies at Victoria University. She was formerly the Independent Advisor to the Tax Working Group and before that held senior positions at Inland Revenue and the Treasury. Andrea holds degrees in accounting, economics and tax. She is a Chartered Accountant fellow and an associate member of the Institute of Directors.

Andrea is also trustee of JustSpeak and Yoga Education in Prisons Trust.

Andrea is filling the position of Policy Director and Economist left vacant by Bill Rosenberg who is retiring from the role at the end of 2019. Andrea will start work at the CTU in the new year when the office re opens after the Christmas break on 21 January.

Disclaimer

NZCTU - New Zealand Council of Trade Unions published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 06:04:08 UTC
