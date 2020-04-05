NZP&M New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals : One onshore petroleum exploration permit granted

Log in
One onshore petroleum exploration permit granted

04/05/2020 | 05:21pm EDT
One onshore petroleum exploration permit granted
Publish date: 06 April 2020

One petroleum exploration permit has been granted for Block Offer 2018.

The successful bid was granted to Todd Exploration Management Services Limited for an area covering 105km2, east of Inglewood, in onshore Taranaki.

Todd Exploration Management Services Limited is owned by Todd Corporation, the largest privately-owned energy company in New Zealand.

A number of bids were submitted for Block Offer 2018 and all underwent a robust and thorough evaluation by New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals, which is part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

The release area for Block Offer 2018 was restricted to the onshore Taranaki region, covering 2188 km2.

It followed a law change in November 2018 that gave effect to the Government's announcement that it would no longer grant offshore petroleum exploration permits and would restrict future block offers to the onshore Taranaki region.

The change to legislation also prohibits access to conservation land, as part of the Block Offer process, except for minimum impact activities.

The permit does not include any land listed in Schedule 4 of the Crown Minerals Act (including national parks, nature reserves, and wildlife sanctuaries), World Heritage sites, or areas of importance to Māori identified in section 3.1 of the Petroleum Programme (such as Mount Taranaki and the Pouakai, Pukeiti and Kaitake Ranges).

More information on the permit granted is available here.

Last updated:06 April 2020
Find this helpful?Give us your feedback

Disclaimer

NZP&M - New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2020 21:20:07 UTC
