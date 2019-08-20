Log in
Nabis Holdings Appoints New Independent Director

08/20/2019 | 08:33am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis™” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced that it has appointed Emmanuel Paul, a veteran of the cannabis industry, to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective August 16, 2019.

Mr. Paul currently serves as the Co-Founder and CEO of IndusCann Research, a business focused on the research and commercialization of medical cannabis in India. Most recently, he was the founding partner of Spartan Wellness Corporation, a unique veteran-focused health care service provider that specialized in prescribing medical cannabis, as well as providing education and ongoing care. Spartan Wellness was sold to MPX Bioceutical Corporation in September 2018.

Mr. Paul additionally acts as special advisor to a multitude of European cannabis licence holders in Germany, Denmark, Italy and Switzerland providing strategic management and developing new international cannabis trade opportunities between North America, Europe and Asia.

Shay Shnet, CEO & Director of Nabis, commented, “We are thrilled to add Emmanuel, an original pioneer of the cannabis industry, as an Independent Director on our Board of Directors. His industry expertise will provide an invaluable voice as we look toward our future expansion initiatives in both revenue-generating vertical cannabis operations, as well as strategic investments in technology that will continue to shape the industry.”

Mr. Paul began his career as a Computer Engineer with Intel Corporation in Phoenix, Arizona and later worked with other technology start-ups in Silicon Valley. Over the last 15 years, he has consulted with a multitude of companies in the technology, real estate, manufacturing and medical cannabis industries.

Mr. Paul is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) licenced in Ontario and BC. He also holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.
Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property, securities, cryptocurrency, and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. Led by two of the co-founders of MPX Bioceutical, one of the largest takeovers in the U.S. Cannabis space to date, the company has a proven track record in emerging markets to create significant shareholder value. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations: that the acquisitions will be completed by the Company or completed upon the terms disclosed; the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
PH: 212-896-1267
Nabis@kcsa.com

Company Contact:
Maija Palkeinen, Manager of Operations
Nabis Holdings Inc.
PH: 905-581-5521
info@nabisholdings.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
