Nafta Negotiations : Where Do We Go From Here?

By Joshua Zumbrun

The Trump administration has notified Congress about its intent to sign a trade deal with Mexico, which "Canada is welcome to join."

President Trump's team now has 30 days to provide U.S. lawmakers with the written details of such a deal, and any Canadian involvement must be settled by then, and included in the language.

The president has said he is happy to leave Canada out, and move forward with just Mexico.

Here's what happens next:

-- Some U.S. lawmakers insist the administration only had authority to negotiate a deal with both Mexico and Canada, and not a bilateral one. Lawmakers could reject the administration's accord with Mexico on these grounds if Canada isn't part of a final agreement. -- Since the administration told Congress that Canada is "welcome" to join the deal, negotiations with Ottawa can continue. The U.S., Canada and Mexico could still reach an agreement on remaining sticking points. Those include Canadian agricultural subsidies and dispute settlement panels that Ottawa wants to preserve but which the U.S. and Mexico agreed to curtail. -- Friday's notification to Congress begins a 30-day countdown for the administration to provide the full text of a trade deal. For now, little is known about the details. Congress and business could raise objections if the fine print contains what they see as unpleasant surprises. -- With final language as yet unwritten, a ferocious lobbying effort can still take place for groups to try to tweak the agreement. Once negotiators agree on final language, another lobbying battle will ensue to either pass the deal or send negotiators back to the drawing table. -- Once text has been provided, Congress has 60 days to consider it. Today's notification begins a process that could potentially result in a new deal by the start of December, but only after a Congressional vote. -- Many observers say that without Canada, the deal between U.S. and Mexico may not make it. Few in Congress share Trump's antagonism toward Canada. If Canada is in the deal, then the road toward a new deal becomes easier, but not assured.