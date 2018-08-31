Log in
Nafta Negotiations : Where Do We Go From Here?

08/31/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

By Joshua Zumbrun

The Trump administration has notified Congress about its intent to sign a trade deal with Mexico, which "Canada is welcome to join."

President Trump's team now has 30 days to provide U.S. lawmakers with the written details of such a deal, and any Canadian involvement must be settled by then, and included in the language.

The president has said he is happy to leave Canada out, and move forward with just Mexico.

Here's what happens next: 

   -- Some U.S. lawmakers insist the administration only had authority to 
      negotiate a deal with both Mexico and Canada, and not a bilateral one. 
      Lawmakers could reject the administration's accord with Mexico on these 
      grounds if Canada isn't part of a final agreement. 
 
   -- Since the administration told Congress that Canada is "welcome" to join 
      the deal, negotiations with Ottawa can continue. The U.S., Canada and 
      Mexico could still reach an agreement on remaining sticking points. Those 
      include Canadian agricultural subsidies and dispute settlement panels 
      that Ottawa wants to preserve but which the U.S. and Mexico agreed to 
      curtail. 
 
   -- Friday's notification to Congress begins a 30-day countdown for the 
      administration to provide the full text of a trade deal. For now, little 
      is known about the details. Congress and business could raise objections 
      if the fine print contains what they see as unpleasant surprises. 
 
   -- With final language as yet unwritten, a ferocious lobbying effort can 
      still take place for groups to try to tweak the agreement. Once 
      negotiators agree on final language, another lobbying battle will ensue 
      to either pass the deal or send negotiators back to the drawing table. 
 
   -- Once text has been provided, Congress has 60 days to consider it. Today's 
      notification begins a process that could potentially result in a new deal 
      by the start of December, but only after a Congressional vote. 
 
   -- Many observers say that without Canada, the deal between U.S. and Mexico 
      may not make it. Few in Congress share Trump's antagonism toward Canada. 
      If Canada is in the deal, then the road toward a new deal becomes easier, 
      but not assured.

