Nak Sealing Technologies : Meet NAK at MIMS in Moscow Booth F169

Meet NAK at MIMS in Moscow Booth F169.

Expocentre Exhibition Hall

August 27 - 29, 2018 from 10:00am to 06:00 pm

August 30, 2018 from 10:00am to 04:00 pm

We are pleased to invite you to visit the NAK Sealing Technologies exhibit during the MIMS 2018.

NAK Sealing Technologies is an ISO9001/14001, IATF16949, OHSAS18001 registered manufacturer of Oil Seals and Technical Sealing Products for a wide range of sealing solutions.With 40 years of experience in manufacturing and continual improvements, we develop long-term business partnerships with our customers by offering them consistent product quality, expertise sharing and anticipate tomorrow's trends.

At our stand, you will see the relevant automotive products and technologies for the whole range of car applications

including transmission, engine, shock absorber, steering, axle, car air conditioning and newly developed electric powertrain.

Please contact us via NAK Sealing Technologies to plan your visit at the NAK MIMS 2018 event.

We look forward to seeing you in Moscow.

