Nala : Raises $1m, Debuts World's First Arabic Medical Artificial Intelligence

Nala, Saudi Arabia's leading digital health service, announced the launch of its artificial intelligence platform that enables instant medical diagnosis in Arabic. The platform will provide users with an accurate medical diagnosis within seconds. To further its growth, Nala has raised $1m in its first financing round.

Nala's new platform will be an addition to Nala's current digital health service, which provides users with instant access to personalized healthcare through a mobile app. Over 50,000 people have used Nala, a number that is growing exponentially. Dozens of licensed doctors have helped in the development of the new platform. With this new technology, patients can now receive instant medical diagnoses with an extreme precision that alleviates human error. It is currently available through Nala's mobile app.

Nala is a Saudi-based corporation established as one of the private enterprises to solve the challenges of Vision 2030. Since its launch in February, it has quickly become the region's leading digital health service. Featured multiple times by the minister of communication and information technology, and the winner of numerous awards, Nala's app is consistently ranking first in app stores.

To strengthen Nala's growth, The company has raised $1m in its first financing round. AlAraby Investment, which led the funding, is a Dubai-based investment group that invests in high-growth companies. With the funding, Nala will continue to grow its user base, further strengthening its position as the region's top digital health service.

Othman Abahussein, founder and CEO of Nala, commented: "Our mission is to reduce the cost of healthcare by a tenfold while providing exceptional healthcare experience."

He continued: "Our whole team is in Riyadh, and all of our human capital investments go into local talent. We made a bet on local talent, and I can say with full confidence that it pays very well."

Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nala is the region's fastest-growing digital health service. Founded as one of the private enterprises that contribute to finding solutions to the challenges of Vision 2030, following an initiative by the National Digital Transformation Unit and the Saudi Ministry of Health. All of Nala's doctors are licensed by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

