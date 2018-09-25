Namaste Receives Health Canada’s First ACMPR Sales-Only License

Namaste Technologies Inc. wholly owned subsidiary, Cannmart Inc. has
received its Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations medical
cannabis “sales-only” license. This is the first of its kind to be
issued by Health Canada.
The Sales License represents the most significant milestone in the
history of the Company and is the final component of its platform and
goal of becoming Canada’s leading online platform for medical
cannabis.
Cannmart will operate as an online marketplace for medical cannabis
sourced from multiple ACMPR Licensed Producers which will offer patients
a carefully curated offering of medical cannabis strains in one
location. Cannmart has secured over 13 domestic and international supply
agreements and will also focus on developing arrangements with
micro-cultivators who will provide high-end craft strains, subject to
the upcoming regulations of the Cannabis Act. Cannmart’s goal is to
offer the largest and most diverse offering of medical cannabis products
available in the Canadian market.
Cannmart will be allowed to buy pre-packaged, labelled and tested
cannabis products which will eliminate the need for buying in bulk,
testing and packaging which will significantly reduce overhead costs for
Cannmart and increase gross profit margins. By allowing Cannmart to
purchase pre-packaged medical cannabis products it can remain focused on
its areas of expertise in e-commerce and technology, and further expand
on the products and services that can be provided through Cannmart.
Namaste operates the largest global online marketplace for cannabis
consumption devices, with over 1.5 million customers globally. The
Company has acquired and developed industry leading technology including
e-commerce AI platform, Findify.io and NamasteMD, which is Canada’s
first medical cannabis consultation app, approved in the Apple and
Google Play Store to digitize patient acquisition. The Company plans to
leverage its e-commerce technology and expertise to provide a unique
user experience for each customer.
With Namaste’s operations in over 20 countries and consumer databases
established in strategic regions, the Company is well-positioned to
expand on its cannabis platform in launching telemedicine and cannabis
e-commerce platforms in global markets where the company maintains
strong market share.
Sean Dollinger, CEO & Co-Founder of Namaste Technologies has an
entrepreneurial footprint that has seen him running or building
businesses around the globe since 1998. He has been innovating for
years, challenging the business landscape with disruptive models across
a range of different sectors.
