Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Namibia extends partial coronavirus lockdown until May 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 05:04am EDT
A general view of the city and Christ Church in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibian borders will remain closed and a partial lockdown in force for a further two-and-a-half weeks until May 4 as part of new strict measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Hage Geingob said on Tuesday.

The sparsely populated southwest African country of under 3 million people has 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with no report of new infections for the past week. Several countries in the region have announced lockdowns.

Mining operations, which make up half of Namibia's export revenue, have been suspended pending the lockdown.

Informal trading and open markets will still be allowed to operate subject to strict hygiene, social distancing and limits to the number of people who can gather.

Geingob said in a televised address to the nation that the current lockdown, which took effect on March 27 and was due to come to an end this Thursday at midnight, has been extended to midnight on 4 May 2020.

"The pandemic we face today is unprecedented, but I am confident that by working collaboratively, we will respond effectively to minimize the spread of the virus ... and restart our economic activities," he said.

The Namibian government last week announced an 8.1 billion Namibian dollar ($478,000) economic stimulus package in a bid to minimize the impact of COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Editing by Mark Heinrich; Editing by Tim Cocks)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22aEuro banks getting 20 bln euro capital relief from macro regulators - ECB
RE
05:21aCHARTERED INSTITUTE OF LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT : CEVA Logistics and Mondadori Group renew logistics partnership for a further five years
PU
05:17aBanks, borrowers neglect Libor plans in coronavirus maelstrom
RE
05:16aALROSA : to increase spending on preventing the COVID-19 spread to $4.2 mln
PU
05:16aInput and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), February 2020
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12aUK benefits claims still running above normal, says senior government official
RE
05:11aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : Office Timing (15.04.2020)
PU
05:07aUK lenders provide 1.1 billion pounds in emergency COVID loans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
4EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Johnson & Johnson, Fastenal rise; Wells Fargo, Hess fall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group