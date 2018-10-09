Namogoo : Named to CNBC’s Upstart 100 for its Disruptive Customer Hijacking Prevention Technology

CNBC Recognizes Namogoo as a Promising New Startup

Namogoo, a company that helps online businesses prevent Online Journey Hijacking, today announced it has been named to CNBC’s Upstart 100, a list that showcases a diverse group of up-and-coming companies that are breaking barriers on the path to becoming tomorrow's household names.

Namogoo is the first and only company to identify and solve for Online Journey Hijacking, an issue where consumers encounter unauthorized, malware-driven advertisements when shopping online – including product and banner ads, pop-ups and other injected content. These ads disrupt the seamless customer experience brands strive to deliver and are present during 15-25 percent (up to 30 percent during peak shopping periods) of consumer web sessions. Invisible to online retailers, Online Journey Hijacking directly impacts eCommerce conversion rates and drives consumers to competing retail sites – as 40 to 70 percent of the unauthorized ads feature competitor promotions and products.

By using its machine learning-based Customer Hijacking Prevention platform to eliminate unauthorized ads that disrupt the online customer journey, Namogoo consistently increases conversion rates and recovers lost revenue for global eCommerce brands, such as Deckers Brands, ASICS, schuh, TUMI and others.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named to CNBC’s Upstart 100 list, as the recognition further validates the necessity of our unique solution in maximizing revenue for the world’s leading online brands,” said Chemi Katz, co-founder and CEO of Namogoo. “Although Online Journey Hijacking is a newly identified phenomenon in the eCommerce space, its impact is truly debilitating. We look forward to continually educating the market on its ill effects and providing the only service capable of prevention.”

Namogoo’s inclusion in the Upstart 100 comes on the heels of significant company momentum. Earlier this year, Namogoo launched its new Digital Insights solution for online publishers, raised a $15 million Series B funding round, added to its growing customer portfolio and unveiled a GDPR compliance solution developed alongside Microsoft.

To learn more about how Namogoo helps online businesses enhance the customer experience and improve key business metrics, please visit www.namogoo.com.

For additional information and to view CNBC’s full Upstart 100 list, visit www.cnbc.com/upstart.

About Namogoo

Namogoo is pioneering the market of Online Journey Hijacking Prevention. Namogoo’s holistic platform enables online businesses to deliver a distraction-free customer journey by blocking unauthorized product ads injected into consumer web sessions and providing complete visibility and intelligence into the impact of all third and fourth party services on site performance and business KPIs. The world’s largest online brands rely on Namogoo to gain control over their online customer experience and consistently improve business metrics. For more information, visit namogoo.com.

