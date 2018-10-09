Namogoo : Named to CNBC’s Upstart 100 for its Disruptive Customer Hijacking Prevention Technology

Namogoo,
a company that helps online businesses prevent Online Journey Hijacking,
today announced it has been named to CNBC’s Upstart 100, a list that
showcases a diverse group of up-and-coming companies that are breaking
barriers on the path to becoming tomorrow's household names.
Namogoo is the first and only company to identify and solve for Online
Journey Hijacking, an issue where consumers encounter unauthorized,
malware-driven advertisements when shopping online – including product
and banner ads, pop-ups and other injected content. These ads disrupt
the seamless customer experience brands strive to deliver and are
present during 15-25 percent (up to 30 percent during peak shopping
periods) of consumer web sessions. Invisible to online retailers, Online
Journey Hijacking directly impacts eCommerce conversion rates and drives
consumers to competing retail sites – as 40
to 70 percent of the unauthorized ads feature competitor promotions
and products.
By using its machine learning-based Customer Hijacking Prevention
platform to eliminate unauthorized ads that disrupt the online customer
journey, Namogoo consistently increases conversion rates and recovers
lost revenue for global eCommerce brands, such as Deckers
Brands, ASICS,
schuh,
TUMI
and others.
“It is a tremendous honor to be named to CNBC’s Upstart 100 list, as the
recognition further validates the necessity of our unique solution in
maximizing revenue for the world’s leading online brands,” said Chemi
Katz, co-founder and CEO of Namogoo. “Although Online Journey Hijacking
is a newly identified phenomenon in the eCommerce space, its impact is
truly debilitating. We look forward to continually educating the market
on its ill effects and providing the only service capable of prevention.”
Namogoo’s inclusion in the Upstart 100 comes on the heels of significant
company momentum. Earlier this year, Namogoo launched
its new Digital Insights solution for online publishers, raised
a $15 million Series B funding round, added
to its growing customer portfolio and unveiled
a GDPR compliance solution developed alongside Microsoft.
To learn more about how Namogoo helps online businesses enhance the
customer experience and improve key business metrics, please visit www.namogoo.com.
For additional information and to view CNBC’s full Upstart 100 list,
visit www.cnbc.com/upstart.
About Namogoo
Namogoo is pioneering the market of Online
Journey Hijacking Prevention. Namogoo’s holistic platform enables online
businesses to deliver a distraction-free customer journey by blocking
unauthorized product ads injected into consumer web sessions and
providing complete visibility and intelligence into the impact of all
third and fourth party services on site performance and business KPIs.
The world’s largest online brands rely on Namogoo to gain control over
their online customer experience and consistently improve business
metrics. For more information, visit namogoo.com.
