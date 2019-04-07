|
Namoi Cotton operative : Appendix 3B
Name of entity
Namoi Cotton Limited ("Namoi Cotton")
ABN
76 010 485 588
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
|
1
|
+Class of +securities issued or to
|
Fully paid ordinary shares ("Ordinary
|
|
be issued
|
Shares")
|
|
Number of +securities issued or
|
|
|
|
2
|
72,607 quoted Ordinary Shares
|
|
to be issued (if known) or
|
|
|
maximum number which may
|
|
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
3Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price
and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount
outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
The terms of the Ordinary Shares are set out in the constitution of Namoi Cotton ("Constitution").
|
04/03/2013
|
4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5Issue price or consideration
6Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
The Ordinary Shares have the same rights and rank equally with all other Ordinary Shares.
Ordinary Shares arising from the conversion of Residual Capital Stock.
Ordinary Shares arising from the exercise by holders of Residual Capital Stock of a conversion right in accordance with the terms of the Residual Capital Stock (as set out at Schedule 2 of the Constitution).
No.
Not applicable.
6c Number of +securities issued Not applicable. without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued Not applicable. with security holder approval
under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued Not applicable. with security holder approval
under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
|
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
Not applicable.
|
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
|
consideration, state
|
date
|
on
|
|
|
which
|
|
valuation
|
|
of
|
|
|
consideration
|
was released
|
to
|
|
|
ASX Market Announcements
|
|
|
6i
|
Calculate the entity's remaining
|
|
Not applicable.
|
|
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
|
|
|
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
|
|
|
and release to ASX Market
|
|
|
Announcements
|
|
|
|
7
|
+Issue dates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 April 2019
8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
140,178,668
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
2,474,939
|
Residual Capital
|
|
Stock
|
|
10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Subject to the Corporations Act, the Constitution and the terms of issue or rights of any Ordinary Shares with special rights to dividends, the directors may determine that a dividend is payable to the holders of Ordinary Shares.
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11Is security holder approval Not applicable required?
|
12
|
Is the issue renounceable or non-
|
Not applicable
|
|
renounceable?
|
13Ratio in which the +securities Not applicable will be offered
|
14
|
+Class of +securities to which the
|
Not applicable
|
|
offer relates
|
|
15
|
+Record date to determine
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
entitlements
|
16Will holdings on different Not applicable registers (or subregisters) be
aggregated for calculating entitlements?
17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Not applicable
Not applicable
19Closing date for receipt of Not applicable acceptances or renunciations
|
|
