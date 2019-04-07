Log in
Namoi Cotton operative : Appendix 3B

04/07/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Namoi Cotton Limited ("Namoi Cotton")

ABN

76 010 485 588

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to

Fully paid ordinary shares ("Ordinary

be issued

Shares")

Number of +securities issued or

2

72,607 quoted Ordinary Shares

to be issued (if known) or

maximum number which may

be issued

3Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price

and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount

outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

The terms of the Ordinary Shares are set out in the constitution of Namoi Cotton ("Constitution").

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

The Ordinary Shares have the same rights and rank equally with all other Ordinary Shares.

Ordinary Shares arising from the conversion of Residual Capital Stock.

Ordinary Shares arising from the exercise by holders of Residual Capital Stock of a conversion right in accordance with the terms of the Residual Capital Stock (as set out at Schedule 2 of the Constitution).

No.

Not applicable.

6c Number of +securities issued Not applicable. without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued Not applicable. with security holder approval

under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued Not applicable. with security holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Not applicable.

Not applicable.

6h

If +securities were issued under

Not applicable.

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Not applicable.

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

4 April 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

140,178,668

Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

2,474,939

Residual Capital

Stock

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Subject to the Corporations Act, the Constitution and the terms of issue or rights of any Ordinary Shares with special rights to dividends, the directors may determine that a dividend is payable to the holders of Ordinary Shares.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval Not applicable required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

Not applicable

renounceable?

13Ratio in which the +securities Not applicable will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

Not applicable

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

Not applicable

entitlements

16Will holdings on different Not applicable registers (or subregisters) be

aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Not applicable

Not applicable

19Closing date for receipt of Not applicable acceptances or renunciations

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Namoi Cotton Co-operative Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 23:52:01 UTC
