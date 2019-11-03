Nan Nan Resources : (1) INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS AT KAIYUAN MINE AND PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF KAIYUAN EXTENDED AREA MINING RIGHT; AND (2) RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE LIMITED
南南資源實業有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1229)
INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS AT KAIYUAN MINE
AND
PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT
OF KAIYUAN EXTENDED AREA MINING RIGHT;
AND
(2) RESUMPTION OF TRADING
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
References are made to the announcements ("Announcements") of Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (the "Company") dated 11 November 2011, 12 March 2012, 21 March 2012, 15 June 2012, 21 March 2014, 28 March 2018, 14 December 2018, 31 December 2018, 15 May 2019 and 31 May 2019, respectively, Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
SUSPENSION OF OPERATION AT KAIYUAN MINE
On 1 November 2019, Kaiyuan Company received a reminder notice issued by Production Safety Supervision and Administration Bureau of Xinjiang Zhundong Economic and Technological Development Zone* (新疆准東經濟技術開發區安全生產監督管理局) requesting Kaiyuan Company to suspend the mining operations and sale of Kaiyuan Mine after the expiry of the existing mining permit on 3 November 2019 (the "Existing Mining Permit") if the Existing Mining Permit is not extended. The operations of Kaiyuan Mine have been suspended following the expiry of the Existing Mining Permit on 3 November 2019 (the "Suspension of the Operations").
- 1 -
PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF KAIYUAN EXTENDED AREA MINING RIGHT
As disclosed in the announcement of the Company on 31 December 2018, the Kaiyuan Extended Area Mining Right Application has been approved by the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department on 21 December 2018 and the Company was informed that the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department was in the process of approving the grant of new mining permit (the "New Mining Permit") in respect of the Kaiyuan Extended Area Mining Right. Upon approval by the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department, the New Mining Permit will be granted and it will replace the Existing Mining Permit.
The Company would like to emphasise that the Suspension of Operations is temporary and upon the grant of the New Mining Permit, Kaiyuan Company shall immediately resume its mining operations and sale. The Directors will closely monitor the progress of approving the grant of the New Mining Permit and the Company will keep the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the same.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
RESUMPTION OF TRADING
Trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 4 November 2019 at the request of the Company pending the issue and publication of this announcement. An application has been made to the Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in the Shares with effect from 1:00 p.m. on 4 November 2019.
