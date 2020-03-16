Log in
Nan Nan Resources : BUSINESS UPDATE - SUCCESSFUL RENEWAL OF THE MINING PERMIT AND UPDATE ON THE TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF MINING OPERATIONS AND SALE AT THE ENLARGED KAIYUAN MINE

03/16/2020 | 09:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE LIMITED

南南資源實業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1229)

BUSINESS UPDATE

SUCCESSFUL RENEWAL OF THE MINING PERMIT AND

UPDATE ON THE TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF

MINING OPERATIONS AND SALE AT THE ENLARGED KAIYUAN MINE

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (the "Company") dated 20 December 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the temporary suspension of mining operations and sale at the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine (the "Suspension"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

SUCCESSFUL RENEWAL OF THE MINING PERMIT

The Board is pleased to announce that Kaiyuan Company has successfully renewed and received the Renewed Mining Permit issued by the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department. According to the Renewed Mining Permit, the mining permit of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine is renewed for a period of 2 years from 21 December 2019 to 21 December 2021 (the "Renewal").

- 1 -

UPDATE ON THE TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF MINING OPERATIONS AND SALE AT THE ENLARGED KAIYUAN MINE

Kaiyuan Company has successfully obtained the Renewed Mining Permit and it will apply to the Production Safety Supervision and Administration Bureau* (安全生產監督管理局) of the Xinjiang Zhundong Economic and Technological Development Zone* (新疆准東經濟技術開 發區) (the "Safety Bureau of the Zhundong Development Zone") for resumption of production at the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine (the "Resumption Application"). As advised by the Company's legal adviser as to the laws of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), Kaiyuan Company can only resume production at the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine once the Safety Bureau of the Zhundong Development Zone has approved the Resumption Application. However, it would be difficult for the Company to estimate the processing time of the Resumption Application as the Xinjiang government has just resumed the suspended public services in March 2020 amid the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (the "COVID-19") in the PRC.

In addition, the Company would like to advise the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the prolonged effect of the COVID-19 and the implementation public health measures including, among others, travel restrictions and border control measures (i.e. controlling mobility of workforce and goods), in many provinces and municipalities in the PRC, including Xinjiang since January 2020, has affected the general economic atmosphere and resulted in reduced workforce mobility and a general disruption on the supply chain and logistics services across China, which would bring additional uncertainties to the resumption timetable of the mining operations and sale of Kaiyuan Company.

The Directors will closely monitor the progress of Resumption Application and continue to assess the impact of the COVID-19 on the resumption and mining operations and sale of Kaiyuan Company. The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when necessary.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited

Kwan Man Fai

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 16 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Kwan Man Fai, Mr. Wang Xiangfei (with Mr. Wong Sze Wai as alternate) and Mr. Wong Sze Wai and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Man Hin Raymond, Mr. Chan Yiu Fai Youdey and Mr. Pak Wai Keung Martin.

  • For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
