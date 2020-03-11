Log in
Nan Nan Resources : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 11 MARCH 2020 IN RELATION TO EXTENSION OF THE MATURITY DATE OF HK$200,000,000 ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND DUE 2020

03/11/2020 | 06:44am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE LIMITED

南南資源實業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1229)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 11 MARCH 2020

IN RELATION TO

EXTENSION OF THE MATURITY DATE OF HK$200,000,000

ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND DUE 2020

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution to approve the 4th Extension of the Maturity Date of HK$200,000,000 zero coupon Convertible Bond due 2020 as set out in the notice of the SGM dated 24 February 2020 was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 11 March 2020.

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 24 February 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to the proposed extension of the Maturity Date of HK$200,000,000 zero coupon Convertible Bond due 2020. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

- 1 -

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the notice of the special general meeting (the "SGM") contained in the Circular was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders of the Company by way of poll at the SGM held on 11 March 2020.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company (the "Shares") was 765,373,584 Shares. The Subscriber holds 569,616,589 Shares, representing approximately 74.42% of the issued share capital of the Company and is therefore a Controlling Shareholder and a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. The Subscriber and its associates were required to abstain and had abstained from voting in respect of the Resolution at the SGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution proposed at the SGM was 195,756,995 Shares. Save as disclosed, there were no Shares in respect of which their holders were entitled to attend and vote only against the Resolution proposed at the SGM and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Resolution proposed at the SGM. The Independent Shareholders (in person or by proxy) holding an aggregate of 37,916,080 Shares were present at the SGM.

Save as disclosed above, (i) no Shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM; (ii) there were no Shares entitling the holder to attend but required to abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules; (iii) no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the SGM under the Listing Rules; and (iv) there was no restriction on any Shareholder to cast vote on the Resolution.

- 2 -

Union Registrars Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM. The poll results in respect of the Resolution were as follows:

Number of Shares Voted

Ordinary Resolution

(Approximately %)

For

Against

the entry into of the 4th Deed of Amendment (as defined

37,916,080

0

in the Circular), a copy of which has been produced to

(100%)

(0%)

this meeting marked "A" and signed by the chairman of

this meeting for identification purpose, the transactions

contemplated thereunder (including the 4th Extension)

and the execution of the 4th Deed of Amendment and

any documents and agreements incidental thereto under

the common seal of the Company by any director of the

Company on behalf of the Company, be and are hereby

confirmed, approved, authorised and ratified in all respect;

and

any director of the Company (under hand or under seal)

be and is/are hereby authorised for and on behalf of the

Company to execute (and, if necessary, affix the common

seal of the Company to) any such other documents,

instruments and agreements and to do all such acts or things

as may be deemed by him/her/them in his/her/their absolute

discretion to be necessary or incidental to, ancillary to or

in connection with the matters contemplated in the 4th

Deed of Amendment and the transactions contemplated

thereunder (including the 4th Extension) or otherwise in

relation to the 4th Deed of Amendment and the matters and

the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the 4th

Extension).

As more than 50% of the votes were casted in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution at the SGM.

- 3 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Stock Exchange has granted the approval in respect of the 4th Extension in accordance with Rule 28.05 of the Listing Rules, and the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange has granted the listing approval (superseding that of 11 March 2008) of, and permission to deal in, the Conversion Shares to be issued as a result of the exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Bond. Since all conditions precedent of the 4th Deed of Amendment have been fulfilled, it shall become effective as of today. Accordingly, the Maturity Date and the Conversion Period will be extended for 36 months to 13 March 2023.

By Order of the Board

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited

Kwan Man Fai

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 11 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Kwan Man Fai, Mr. Wang Xiangfei (with Mr. Wong Sze Wai as alternate) and Mr. Wong Sze Wai, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Man Hin Raymond, Mr. Chan Yiu Fai Youdey and Mr. Pak Wai Keung Martin.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 10:43:10 UTC
