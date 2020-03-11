Nan Nan Resources : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 11 MARCH 2020 IN RELATION TO EXTENSION OF THE MATURITY DATE OF HK$200,000,000 ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND DUE 2020

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the notice of the special general meeting (the "SGM") contained in the Circular was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders of the Company by way of poll at the SGM held on 11 March 2020.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company (the "Shares") was 765,373,584 Shares. The Subscriber holds 569,616,589 Shares, representing approximately 74.42% of the issued share capital of the Company and is therefore a Controlling Shareholder and a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. The Subscriber and its associates were required to abstain and had abstained from voting in respect of the Resolution at the SGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution proposed at the SGM was 195,756,995 Shares. Save as disclosed, there were no Shares in respect of which their holders were entitled to attend and vote only against the Resolution proposed at the SGM and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Resolution proposed at the SGM. The Independent Shareholders (in person or by proxy) holding an aggregate of 37,916,080 Shares were present at the SGM.

Save as disclosed above, (i) no Shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM; (ii) there were no Shares entitling the holder to attend but required to abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules; (iii) no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the SGM under the Listing Rules; and (iv) there was no restriction on any Shareholder to cast vote on the Resolution.