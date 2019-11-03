Log in
Nan Nan Resources : TRADING HALT

11/03/2019 | 08:28pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE LIMITED

南南資源實業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1229)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company will be halted on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 4 November 2019 pending the release of an announcement containing information of the Company which is inside information in nature.

By Order of the Board

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited

Kwan Man Fai

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 4 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Kwan Man Fai, Mr. Wang Xiangfei (with Mr. Wong Sze Wai as alternate) and Mr. Wong Sze Wai; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Man Hin Raymond, Mr. Chan Yiu Fai Youdey and Mr. Pak Wai Keung Martin.

Disclaimer

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 01:27:11 UTC
