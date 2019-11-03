Nan Nan Resources : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE LIMITED

南南資源實業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1229)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company will be halted on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 4 November 2019 pending the release of an announcement containing information of the Company which is inside information in nature.

