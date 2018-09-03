NanOlogy™ Unveils Positive Preclinical Data for Inhaled NanoPac in the Treatment of Lung Cancer

NanOlogy
LLC, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, presented
data from preclinical studies of inhaled NanoPac™ (submicron
particle paclitaxel) showing prolonged retention of drug in lung tissue
and significant tumor regression without adverse drug-related
observations in an orthotopic animal model of non-small cell lung cancer
(NSCLC). The data were presented in an abstract
entitled “NanoPac Inhalation Treatment of NSCLC in a Nude Rat Orthotopic
Lung Cancer Model” during the ASCO
2018 Annual Meeting in June.
An initial preclinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study examined the retention
of NanoPac in healthy rat lungs following a single inhalation via a
nose-only exposure chamber. Data showed measurable amounts of drug in
the lung at the end of the 14-day study with examined tissue being
microscopically indistinguishable from normal lung tissue.
A preclinical study followed to examine the therapeutic effect of
inhaled NanoPac using an orthotopic model of NSCLC. Histologic analysis
showed that inhaled NanoPac demonstrated significantly greater tumor
regression and lower primitive tumor scores than intravenously
administered nab-paclitaxel.
NanOlogy is conducting research on its discovery of an increased immune
response created by the prolonged residence time of inhaled NanoPac
available to the tumor environment. Following histologic exam of
NanoPac-treated lung tissue from the pharmacology study, channels of
lymphocyte infiltration were present in and through dead and dying tumor
nodules. Immunohistochemistry of the tissue indicates that NanoPac may
provide two modes of cancer killing: direct tumor cell cytotoxic effect
and immune cell-mediated tumoricidal effect.
Program Director, William Johnston, said, “In our initial PK study,
inhaled NanoPac resulted in longer lung retention of drug at a higher
concentration compared to systemically administered nab-paclitaxel. The
evidence seen in our preclinical PK and efficacy studies has given us
the confidence to move forward with IND-enabling studies in preparation
for clinical trials in 2019.”
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide. In
China, an estimated 733,000 new cases of lung cancer were diagnosed in
2015 and 610,000 people died from the disease. Globally, almost 2
million new cases of lung cancer are diagnosed each year and 1.6 million
people die from the disease. Overall, approximately 80% to 85% of lung
cancers belong to the NSCLC subtype. NSCLC survival is higher if
diagnosed early, but diagnosis often occurs after the disease has
spread, which substantially decreases the probability of long term
survival.
The preclinical lung cancer studies are in addition to an extensive clinical
development program underway by NanOlogy. Local administration of
NanoPac is also being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian
cancer (with orphan drug designation), prostate cancer, pancreatic
cancer, and pancreatic mucinous cysts. A clinical trial of NanoDoce™
(submicron particle docetaxel sterile suspension) is planned to begin in
November for bladder cancer and in 2019 for renal cancer. NanOlogy is
also progressing a clinical trial of a submicron particle paclitaxel
topical anhydrous ointment for cutaneous metastases.
All NanOlogy investigational drugs are progressing under FDA’s
streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. The NanOlogy submicron
particle technology platform is based on a patented production process
that reduces the size of paclitaxel and docetaxel API crystals by up to
400 times into stable submicron particles of pure drug with
exponentially increased surface area and unique geometry. The submicron
particles are so unique that they are protected under a composition of
matter patent (US
9,814,685) valid until 2036, which provides new molecular
entity-like advantages without the risks and timeline associated with
NME drug development.
About NanOlogy
NanOlogy, LLC (www.nanology.us)
is a private clinical stage pharmaceutical company formed in 2015 to
finance and clinically develop a patented submicron particle technology
platform for local, sustained delivery of proven drugs aimed at
increasing their safety and efficacy in the treatment of cancer and
related conditions. NanoPac and NanoDoce are registered trademarks of
NanOlogy LLC in the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. NanOlogy is a
trademark of NanOlogy LLC.
