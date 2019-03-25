Nancy Boehm Joins Perella Weinberg Partners as Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer

Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”) today announced the appointment of Nancy Boehm as a Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of the firm. Ms. Boehm joined PWP in February 2019 and is based in New York, where she oversees all technology services and infrastructure across the firm’s global businesses.

“We are pleased to welcome Nancy to the PWP team,” said Matthew Scogin, Chief Administrative Officer of PWP. “Nancy brings valuable expertise and an impressive track record of designing and maintaining successful global operating platforms. With her years of experience building teams, developing talent and executing complex technology strategies, I am confident that she will add significant value to the firm.”

“I am excited to be joining the Firm,” said Boehm. “PWP has a talented team of technology professionals, and I look forward to working with them to develop and deploy important technology initiatives that support PWP’s growth by helping our internal teams work together seamlessly in service of our clients.”

Ms. Boehm joins PWP with more than 30 years of industry experience. Most recently, she was Chief Information and Operating Officer for the commercial businesses at CIT Group, where she led various operations and technology teams, including Commercial and Real Estate Finance Operations and Technology, Client Banking Services and Treasury operations. Ms. Boehm has also held a variety of senior roles throughout her career at Citi, including serving as Chief Operating Officer for Citigroup Trust; Deutsche Asset Management; Bank of Bermuda and Chase. Ms. Boehm spent 13 years in the Asia Pacific, where she developed specific expertise in leveraging business practices across markets, and working with regulators in multiple jurisdictions. She earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from George Washington University and an MBA from Fordham University in international finance and economics.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions and governments. The firm advises clients across a range of the most active industry sectors and international markets. With more than 500 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Dubai, Los Angeles, Paris, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit: http://www.pwpartners.com.

