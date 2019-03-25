Nancy Boehm Joins Perella Weinberg Partners as Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer

Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”) today announced the appointment of
Nancy Boehm as a Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of the
firm. Ms. Boehm joined PWP in February 2019 and is based in New York,
where she oversees all technology services and infrastructure across the
firm’s global businesses.
“We are pleased to welcome Nancy to the PWP team,” said Matthew Scogin,
Chief Administrative Officer of PWP. “Nancy brings valuable expertise
and an impressive track record of designing and maintaining successful
global operating platforms. With her years of experience building teams,
developing talent and executing complex technology strategies, I am
confident that she will add significant value to the firm.”
“I am excited to be joining the Firm,” said Boehm. “PWP has a talented
team of technology professionals, and I look forward to working with
them to develop and deploy important technology initiatives that support
PWP’s growth by helping our internal teams work together seamlessly in
service of our clients.”
Ms. Boehm joins PWP with more than 30 years of industry experience. Most
recently, she was Chief Information and Operating Officer for the
commercial businesses at CIT Group, where she led various operations and
technology teams, including Commercial and Real Estate Finance
Operations and Technology, Client Banking Services and Treasury
operations. Ms. Boehm has also held a variety of senior roles throughout
her career at Citi, including serving as Chief Operating Officer for
Citigroup Trust; Deutsche Asset Management; Bank of Bermuda and Chase.
Ms. Boehm spent 13 years in the Asia Pacific, where she developed
specific expertise in leveraging business practices across markets, and
working with regulators in multiple jurisdictions. She earned a Bachelor
of Accountancy from George Washington University and an MBA from Fordham
University in international finance and economics.
About Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm,
providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base,
including corporations, institutions and governments. The firm advises
clients across a range of the most active industry sectors and
international markets. With more than 500 employees, Perella Weinberg
Partners maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary,
Chicago, Denver, Dubai, Los Angeles, Paris, and San Francisco. For more
information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit: http://www.pwpartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005628/en/