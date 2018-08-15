Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nanfang Communication : Announcements and Notices - DATE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 11:36am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Nanfang Communication Holdings Limited ی˙ஷڦછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1617)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Nanfang Communication Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 27 August 2018 for the purpose of, among others, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and its publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of an interim dividend.

By order of the Board

Nanfang Communication Holdings Limited

Lo Moon Fong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 15 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shi Ming (chief executive officer), Ms. Yu Rumin and Ms. Yu Ruping; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Yu Jinlai (chairman); and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Wing Kuen, Mr. Lam Chi Keung and Mr. Chan Kai Wing.

Disclaimer

Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 09:35:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:09pGlobal Glazing Robots Market 2018-2022 - Development of Increased Load Capacity Lifters & Glazing Robots in Solar Power Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:08pXUNLEI LTD : Xunlei Ltd. ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:06pELDORADO RESORTS : Reports Second Quarter Net Revenue of $456.8 Million, Operating Income of $77.4 Million and Record Adjusted EBITDA of $118.0 Million
AQ
12:06pELDORADO RESORTS : Completes Acquisition of Grand Victoria Casino; Accretive Acquisition Further Expands Eldorado's Regional Gaming Platform with Addition of Premier Gaming Destination in Chicagoland Market
AQ
12:06pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : The SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills' $22 Million Investment in Design Tells a New Story for the Iconic Hotel upon its 10-Year Anniversary
AQ
12:06pCONTROL4 : Roxy Speech-Enabled Device to Integrate with Control4 Smart Hotel Systems; Voice-activated device to control smart hotel features
AQ
12:06pKSH : Heeton And KSH Jointly Acquire Smile Hotel Asakusa In Tokyo, Japan
PU
12:06pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) CYBG Plc
PU
12:06pONE HOSPITALITY : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results; Domestic Comparable Sales for STK Restaurants Grew 7.5%; Three Investor Events Scheduled for September
AQ
12:06pCYBG : Form 8 (DD) -
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : - Interim financial report, second quarter 2018
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Investors bet on House of Fraser combination with Debenhams
5ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Declaration of Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.