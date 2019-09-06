Nanfang Communication : TERMINATION AGREEMENT IN RESPECT OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF THE TARGET COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Nanfang Communication Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1617)

TERMINATION AGREEMENT

IN RESPECT OF

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF THE TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement of Nanfang Communication Holdings Limited dated 26 June 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the agreement for the sale and purchase of the entire issued share capital of, and the assignment of the shareholder's loan due from, Pacific Smart Development Limited. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement unless stated otherwise.

The Board wishes to announce that pursuant to the SP Agreement, completion of the Acquisition is conditional upon certain conditions being satisfied or waived, and the parties to the SP Agreement are now of the view that those conditions in the SP Agreement cannot be fully satisfied for completion of the Acquisition. On 6 September 2019 after trading hours, the Vendor and the Purchaser entered into a termination agreement, pursuant to which, the Vendor and the Purchaser have agreed to terminate the SP Agreement and release each other (i) from all obligations, duties, responsibilities, claims and liabilities whatsoever of whatever nature (whether past, present or future) owed to any of them arising out of or in connection with the SP Agreement; and (ii) from the performance by the Vendor or the Purchaser of any further obligations towards each other (if any) under the SP Agreement, with immediate effect.