Nanjing Sample Technology : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 52% EQUITY INTERESTS IN NANJING DONGBANG EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1708)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF 52% EQUITY INTERESTS IN

NANJING DONGBANG EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.*

THE FIRST EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT

The Board hereby announces that on 18 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and Qiushan Machinery entered into an equity transfer agreement, pursuant to which, the Company agreed to purchase and Qiushan Machinery agreed to sell, 42% equity interests in Nanjing Dongbang at a consideration of RMB21,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$23,209,549).

THE SECOND EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT

The Board further announces that on 18 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and Shanghai Yanchuang entered into an equity transfer agreement, pursuant to which, the Company agreed to purchase and Shanghai Yanchuang agreed to sell, 10% equity interests in Nanjing Dongbang at a consideration of RMB5,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$5,526,083).

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Pursuant to Rule 14.06 and Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules, as the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the acquisitions under the first equity transfer agreement and the second equity transfer agreement, when aggregated, exceeds 5% but is lower than 25%, the Acquisition of Nanjing Dongbang constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.