Nanjing University : Israeli University Head Braces Ties with NJU on Visit

11/23/2019 | 01:18am EST

Nanjing University and Bar-Ilan University in Israel will develop their cooperation on multiple levels and in multiple areas, according to the meeting of the leaders of the two sides during the visit to Xianlin Campus by the Israeli university's international affairs vice president Moshe Lewenstein on November 21.

Hu Jinbo, vice chairman of Jiangsu Provincial CPPCC and secretary of Nanjing University's CPC committee, met Israeli guests on behalf of Nanjing University.

During the meeting (photographed by Wang Hongbing)

At the meeting, Hu recalled his visit to Bar-Ilan University in October and shared his impressions with Lewenstein. He highly regarded the comprehensive strength and scientific research capability of the Israeli university and the profound culture and innovation-led development of Israel.

Mutual visits and exchanges, said Hu, have consolidated the long-lasting friendship between the two sides and promoted their mutual trust and understanding and laid a solid foundation for in-depth collaboration.

Hu expressed his hope that communication and exchange will accelerate their actual cooperation in Jewish studies, physics and astronomy so as to have fruitful achievements in the future.

Lewenstein first conveyed the sincere greetings from president Arie Zaban and spoke highly of the comprehensive and disciplinary strengths of Nanjing University and briefed on the student exchange and research cooperation programs between the two sides.

He hoped that the two universities, with shared vision on internationalized development, solid partnership and promising future, can join hands in more disciplines and areas, forming a bridge of cultural exchange between the two countries.

Wang Zhenlin, vice president of Nanjing University, briefed on the university's current development and disciplinary layout and reviewed the two sides' extensive collaboration in Jewish and Israel studies and in astronomy and computer science. He also hoped for more pragmatic achievements in the future.

In the afternoon, Lewenstein and his delegation visited the Diane and Guilford Glazer Institute for Jewish and Israel Studies of Nanjing University and had meetings with leaders of the School of Physics, the School of Astronomy, the Jewish and Israel studies institute, and the International Office.

Disclaimer

Nanjing University published this content on 23 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2019 06:17:00 UTC
