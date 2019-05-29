Nano-Care wins the German Innovation Award 2019 with antimicrobial coating “Liquid Guard” against MRSA infections

Nanotechnology company Nano-Care Deutschland AG was honored on
28.05.2019 with the German Innovation Award 2019 at the German Museum of
Technology in Berlin for its new innovation in the field of
antimicrobial coatings to prevent life-threatening infections caused by
microorganisms such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA
"staph infections").
The new technology - "Liquid Guard" – which will be launched worldwide,
including in the United States and China, will protect surfaces from
microbial growth 24 hours a day against microorganisms including
Staphylococci, which can no longer be controlled by common antibiotics.
Whilst most EPA or BPR approved products are limited in their duration
of efficacy, the new development provides durable protection against
e.g. skin and staph infections, attacks to immune systems and acts as a
long-term disease control.
Besides skin-to-skin contact risks, which can be controlled by hand
sanitizers, smear infections from personal items or surgical wounds
(invasive MRSA infections) are one of the most common causes of
infection, because they can carry MRSA through direct contact.
"Although short-term disinfectants are non-toxic, they only have
temporary effect. Microbial growth starts immediately after application
of such antimicrobial sprays, as their durability against odor-causing
bacteria, and mold growth (mold control) leaves a lot to be desired.
Most customer reviews show limited durability of antimicrobial
products", says Oliver Sonntag, CEO of Nano-Care Deutschland AG. "We are
proud to be honored with this award for our new innovation for public
health, which leaves a permanent antimicrobial coating on surfaces and
acts against MRSA bacteria", says Dr. Fabienne Hennessen, microbiologist
of Nano-Care Deutschland AG.
The Davos World Economic Forum, consider the growing number of
antibiotic resistant bacteria to be one of the 10 greatest threats to
global health. The likelihood that an infected person will die has
increased alongside incidents of MRSA infections in recent years.
In healthcare facilities such as hospitals or nursing homes, where poor
hand-washing can result in the spread of MRSA, risks from other
infections like bacterial gastrointestinal diseases can be kept from
healthy people in healthcare settings. Nano-Care has signed a contract
for the European market with a healthcare provider for exclusive
distribution in this sector.
