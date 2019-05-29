Log in
Nano-Care wins the German Innovation Award 2019 with antimicrobial coating “Liquid Guard” against MRSA infections

05/29/2019 | 06:09pm BST

Nanotechnology company Nano-Care Deutschland AG was honored on 28.05.2019 with the German Innovation Award 2019 at the German Museum of Technology in Berlin for its new innovation in the field of antimicrobial coatings to prevent life-threatening infections caused by microorganisms such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA "staph infections").

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005812/en/

Oliver Sonntag, CEO Nano-Care Dr. Fabienne Hennessen, Antimicrobial Coating Division (Photo: Busines ...

Oliver Sonntag, CEO Nano-Care Dr. Fabienne Hennessen, Antimicrobial Coating Division (Photo: Business Wire)

The new technology - "Liquid Guard" – which will be launched worldwide, including in the United States and China, will protect surfaces from microbial growth 24 hours a day against microorganisms including Staphylococci, which can no longer be controlled by common antibiotics.

Whilst most EPA or BPR approved products are limited in their duration of efficacy, the new development provides durable protection against e.g. skin and staph infections, attacks to immune systems and acts as a long-term disease control.

Besides skin-to-skin contact risks, which can be controlled by hand sanitizers, smear infections from personal items or surgical wounds (invasive MRSA infections) are one of the most common causes of infection, because they can carry MRSA through direct contact.

"Although short-term disinfectants are non-toxic, they only have temporary effect. Microbial growth starts immediately after application of such antimicrobial sprays, as their durability against odor-causing bacteria, and mold growth (mold control) leaves a lot to be desired. Most customer reviews show limited durability of antimicrobial products", says Oliver Sonntag, CEO of Nano-Care Deutschland AG. "We are proud to be honored with this award for our new innovation for public health, which leaves a permanent antimicrobial coating on surfaces and acts against MRSA bacteria", says Dr. Fabienne Hennessen, microbiologist of Nano-Care Deutschland AG.

The Davos World Economic Forum, consider the growing number of antibiotic resistant bacteria to be one of the 10 greatest threats to global health. The likelihood that an infected person will die has increased alongside incidents of MRSA infections in recent years.

In healthcare facilities such as hospitals or nursing homes, where poor hand-washing can result in the spread of MRSA, risks from other infections like bacterial gastrointestinal diseases can be kept from healthy people in healthcare settings. Nano-Care has signed a contract for the European market with a healthcare provider for exclusive distribution in this sector.


© Business Wire 2019
