Nano-X Imaging to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nanox” or the “Company”), a medical imaging technology company, today announced that Ran Poliakine, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm Eastern time.

A webcast will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/nani/ and will be available for replay following the event.

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

