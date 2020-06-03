Log in
NanoLogix Seeks Development & Marketing Partner for Their Sub 1-Hour COVID-19 Detection Tests

06/03/2020 | 12:57pm EDT

HUBBARD, Ohio, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoLogix, Inc. (OTC: NNLX), an innovator in the rapid detection and identification of viruses and bacteria, is seeking a partner or partners for obtaining FDA Emergency Use Authorization, if required, and for development and marketing of their sub 1-hour COVID-19 Point of Care modified-ELISA detection test. This Rapid Viral Assay can also be configured for other viruses, such as, but not limited to, HIV, HPV, Hepatitis, MERS, and SARS-1. A Home-Test version of the COVID-19 test has the potential of 30-minute results using a nasopharyngeal swab or saliva samples.

CEO Bret Barnhizer stated: "NanoLogix does not possess the scale of production or marketing required for this essential test distribution for COVID-19. We cannot expand rapidly enough to meet the immediate need for testing. We have entered into Confidentiality Agreements with two diagnostic and financial groups in the last week for this purpose and are inviting additional interest."

Jonathan Faro, MD, PhD., Chief Medical Officer stated: "We are extremely excited over this technology development. It is a novel approach in diagnostics that provides a solution to the inherent problems with false positives and false negatives present in those tests currently being used in the war against COVID-19."

About NanoLogix, Inc.

NanoLogix is a biotechnology company focused on rapid diagnostics and FlatPack petri plate production. NanoLogix technology is applicable in medical, pharmaceutical, industrial, veterinary and environmental testing.

For more information visit: http://www.nanologix.com

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of NanoLogix, Inc., and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contacts

NanoLogix, Inc.
Bret Barnhizer, 330-534-0800
info@nanologix.com, Bret@nanologix.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanologix-seeks-development--marketing-partner-for-their-sub-1-hour-covid-19-detection-tests-301070229.html

SOURCE NanoLogix, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
