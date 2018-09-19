NanoSteel : Launches ‘Formetrix, Inc.,’ to Commercialize Additive Manufacturing Metals

NanoSteel®,
the leader in nanostructured steel materials, today announced the
spinout of its Additive Manufacturing (AM) business unit into a new
corporation named, ‘Formetrix™.’ Led by an industrial leader in Additive
Manufacturing and including other investors Cycad Group and SPDG,
Formetrix closed its Series A capital raise to accelerate the
commercialization of Formetrix’s steel alloys for 3D printing processes.
Over the last four years, the team developed novel alloys with
exceptional material properties that current 3D printable or metal
injection molded alloys do not offer. Leveraging NanoSteel’s decade long
expertise in patented steel alloy design, Formetrix’s metal powder
portfolio provides an attractive combination of benefits such as higher
hardness, higher ductility and higher wear resistance compared to
existing alternatives. The company’s initial industry focus is on
materials for hot and cold forming tool and dies (i.e. molding, casting
and stamping) within the automotive, oil and gas and heavy machinery
markets.
‘Formetrix was formed to provide new, high performance steel alloys to
accelerate the adoption of Additive Manufacturing within the tool and
die and aluminum die cast industries,’ said David Paratore, President
and CEO of NanoSteel. ‘Growth in these sectors has been limited in part
to the lack of suitable materials and we believe we have developed
excellent new options.’
In order to support production customer requests, Formetrix has selected AddUp’s
FormUp 350 3D printer. ‘Through the precision capability provided by our
new industrial AddUp 3D printer, we can support both prototyping and
volume customer needs more effectively and efficiently. Using the
initial FormUp 350 along with additional finishing equipment, Formetrix
will continue to expand its service center capabilities,’ said Harald
Lemke, Chief Commercial Officer of Formetrix.
Allegra Kowalewski-Ferreira, Investment Manager of SPDG added, ‘We are
driven by the promising value Formetrix offers the Additive
Manufacturing industry. The launch of Formetrix is a powerful milestone
that we are excited to be a part of and look forward to its growth as an
industry leader.’ SPDG is the investment vehicle for the
Périer-D’Ieteren family, which co-controls the D'Ieteren Group, together
with other family members. The Group’s activities include notably the
ownership of both the leading car importer in Belgium and Belron, the
global leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement, which operates
Safelite in the USA.
The exact terms of the financial transaction have not been disclosed.
About NanoSteel
NanoSteel is an advanced materials company specializing in the design
and commercialization of patented steels with exceptional mechanical
properties. Current focus areas include sheet steel for automotive
lightweighting applications. Founded in 2002, NanoSteel is a privately
held company funded by investors including GM Ventures, Lear Corporation
and SPDG. For more information, visit www.nanosteelco.com
or follow us on Twitter @NanoSteelCo.
About Formetrix
Formetrix designs, produces and sells easy to print, proprietary, high
performance steel alloy powder for 3D printed components and metal
injection molding. The company is the former Additive Manufacturing
business unit of NanoSteel. Focus areas include hot and cold forming
tool and dies (molding, casting and stamping) within the automotive, oil
and gas and heavy machinery markets. For more information, visit
formetrixmetals.com or follow us on Twitter @FormetrixMetals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005094/en/