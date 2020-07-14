NanoSurface Biomedical Is Now Curi Bio

With Integrated Platform, Curi Bio Offers Human Cells, Systems, and Data to Accelerate the Discovery of New Medicines

NanoSurface Biomedical, a leading developer of human stem cell-based biotechnology products, today announced a comprehensive rebrand, including a change of the company’s name to Curi Bio (www.curibio.com).

To facilitate rapid growth of operational and R&D activities, including additional product and service offerings for pharma and biotech customers, Curi Bio has relocated its corporate headquarters to a new 5,000 square-foot BSL-2 laboratory and office space in downtown Seattle.

“The decision to take on a new name—Curi Bio—was driven by a strategic expansion of our core technology platforms to better serve our clients in the pharmaceutical industry,” said Curi CEO Michael Cho. “Curi is determined to become the trusted global leader in applying a seamless, bioengineered integration of human cells, systems, and data to the discovery and preclinical development of new cures.”

Curi Bio develops and commercializes integrated drug discovery platforms leveraging human iPSC-derived cells, tissue-specific biosystems, and AI/ML-enabled phenotypic screening. Curi’s innovative products enable scientists to build mature and predictive human iPSC-derived tissues, with a focus on cardiac, musculoskeletal, and neuromuscular models. By leveraging cutting-edge iPSC technology, Curi’s products can be used to create both healthy tissues and disease models, enabling discovery, safety testing, and efficacy testing of new medicines. Curi Bio aims to dramatically improve the efficiency of the drug development process, while decreasing the industry’s reliance on poorly-predictive animal models.

To accelerate the application of Curi Bio’s discovery platform to skeletal muscle tissues, the company has entered into a sponsored research agreement with the University of Washington. In parallel, Curi Bio has appointed Dr. David Mack, an Associate Professor at the Institute for Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine at the University of Washington and an expert in iPSC-derived skeletal muscle tissue and disease modeling, to the company’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Curi Bio will continue to sell and market NanoSurface™-branded products, including NanoSurface™ Plates, nanoMEA™ Plates, and Cytostretcher™ products. Curi Bio’s NanoSurface™ platform promotes the structural and functional maturation of iPSC-derived cells and tissues, including cardiomyocytes and skeletal muscle cells, by providing a soft culture substrate that mimics the aligned architecture of the native extracellular matrix.

Curi Bio’s headquarters address is now:

3000 Western Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Phone: 800-913-4403

About Curi Bio

Curi Bio provides a seamless, bioengineered integration of human cells, systems, and data to accelerate the discovery of new medicines. Curi’s suite of human stem cell-based products and services enable scientists to build mature and predictive human iPSC-derived tissues, with a focus on cardiac, musculoskeletal, and neuromuscular models for discovery, safety testing, and efficacy testing of new therapeutics. By offering drug developers an integrated platform comprising highly predictive human iPSC-derived cells and tissues and clinically-relevant data, Curi aims to dramatically accelerate the discovery and development of safer, more effective medicines.

