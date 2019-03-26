Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NanoSurface Biomedical : Launches New Drug Screening Platform with Structurally Matured Human Heart Tissues Derived from Stem Cells

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

NanoSurface Biomedical, a leading provider of biomimetic cell-based assay products and services, announced today the launch of the NanoSurface Car(ina)™ platform for highly predictive pre-clinical drug screening, using structurally matured human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived heart tissues. This innovative human stem cell-based technology enables drug developers to accurately test the safety and efficacy of new drugs earlier in the drug development process and promises to help get safer medicines to market in less time and at lower cost.

Bringing a new medicine to market often takes over a decade and costs more than $2 billion. Cardiac safety issues often remain undetected until late stage clinical trials, or even after market release, contributing to high failure costs and potential harm to patients. Standard pre-clinical animal and non-human in vitro tests often fail to accurately predict how a drug will affect human patients. This has motivated the use of human cells, including stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, for pre-clinical drug testing. It has remained a major challenge to create cardiac tissues from stem cells that sufficiently mimic the adult human heart to accurately predict drug effects in patients.

The NanoSurface Car(ina) platform uses human stem cell-derived cardiac micro-tissues that closely mimic structural and functional characteristics of the adult human heart. “Biomimetic structural cues trick cells in the dish into developing like they are in the human body,” said NanoSurface CEO Michael Cho. After treatment with candidate drugs, changes to the electrical activity of these cells can be monitored as an indication of cardiac safety issues, including pro-arrhythmia. These and other drug effects can be evaluated in high-throughput, enabling rapid screening of thousands of drugs.

“At NanoSurface, we strive to make cells in the dish resemble cells in the body,” said Dr. Nicholas Geisse, Chief Science Officer of NanoSurface Biomedical. “The Car(ina) platform gives researchers access to human-relevant data earlier in the drug development process, improving confidence that new therapeutics will translate to the clinic.”

For more information on Car(ina), visit www.nanosurfacebio.com/carina.

About NanoSurface Biomedical

NanoSurface Biomedical is a biotechnology company based in Seattle, WA that develops biomimetic technologies to enhance cell-based assays and accelerate drug development. NanoSurface was founded in 2015. www.nanosurfacebio.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pAXIS AUTO FINANCE : to Lower Borrowing Costs by 46% through a New Syndicate Credit Facility
AQ
12:21pBLUEBERRIES MEDICAL : to Acquire Cannabis Cultivation, Processing & Manufacturing Rights for 3.2 Million Square Foot Property in Argentina
AQ
12:21pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Falling in EIA Data
DJ
12:20pBEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY : Annual Results of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (in PDF)
PU
12:20pUDG HEALTHCARE : Directorate Changes
PU
12:20pNIKE : Air Max 2019 Collaborations — atmos CLOT Heron Preston Cactus Plant Flea Market
PU
12:20pCISCO : 6 Ways Webex Makes Meetings Experiences Amazing
PU
12:20pUNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:20pFORTUNE MINERALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - FT (all issues)
AQ
12:19pBOEING : FAA says oversight needs to 'evolve' after Boeing crashes
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
3Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..
5TCL CORPORATION : China stocks rally on investor optimism, but corporate earnings lag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.