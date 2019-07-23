NanoVibronix : Announces License Agreement with Ideal Medical International Limited for International Distribution of PainShield(R) and UroShield(R)

NanoVibronix, Inc ELMSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / ., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the PainShield ® surface acoustic wave (SAW) device, which utilizes the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity, SAW ultrasound technology, today announced that it has entered into an non-exclusive license agreement with Ideal Medical International Limited pursuant to which Ideal Medical International Limited will serve as a non-exclusive international distributor for UroShield ® and PainShield ® in various regions around the world. Ideal Medical International Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of IMS (International Medical Supplies) Euro, a leading international supplier of medical products. The Company previously announced it had signed IMS Ultrasound (UK) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ideal Medical Solutions Limited as its exclusive distributor for UroShield ™ in the United Kingdom.

Andrew Wakeling, Managing Director of IMS Ultrasound (UK) Ltd, commented, 'We look forward to expanding our distribution of UroShield and PainShield beyond the UK through our global distribution network. We have been very pleased with the market feedback to UroShield and anticipate strong uptake as we advance efforts to obtain acceptance by the UK National Health System and the Institute for Health and Care Excellence. In addition, we also believe there is a global market need for PainShield®, which offers a non-opioid solution to painful chronic conditions such as Trigeminal Neuralgia, tennis elbow and many other clinically proven indications.'

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix Inc., commented, 'We are delighted to partner with Ideal Medical International, which brings strong distribution capabilities in Europe and other key markets around the world. This agreement is consistent with our strategy to partner with leading organizations that have significant sales resources in order to rapidly penetrate global markets. The fact this agreement includes a material upfront commitment further validates their confidence in the technology and global market potential.'

UroShield™ is an ultrasound-based product that is designed to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters and increase antibiotic efficacy, ultimately reducing the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI). UroShield is also intended to decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

PainShield is an ultrasound device, consisting of a reusable driver unit and a disposable patch, which contains a proprietary therapeutic transducer. PainShield delivers a localized ultrasound effect to treat pain and induce soft tissue healing in a targeted area, while keeping the level of ultrasound energy at a safe and consistent level. Its range of applications includes acute and chronic pain resolution through its many mechanisms of action. The product has been acknowledged by several sports icons and has broad applications for sports injuries. PainShield can be used by patients at home or work or in a clinical setting and can be used even while the patient is sleeping. Patient benefits include ease of application and use, faster recovery time, high compliance, and increased safety and efficacy over existing devices that rely on higher-frequency ultrasound.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, which is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. This technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company's primary products include PainShield®, UroShield™ and WoundShield™. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements.' Such statements may be preceded by the words 'intends,' 'may,' 'will,' 'plans,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'predicts,' 'estimates,' 'aims,' 'believes,' 'hopes,' 'potential' or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products or lengthy product delays in key markets; (ii) negative or unreliable clinical trial results (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital may not be available, or may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Nanovibronix Inc

bmurphy@nanovibronix.com

(630) 338-5022

SOURCE: NanoVibronix, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/552986/NanoVibronix-Announces-License-Agreement-with-Ideal-Medical-International-Limited-for-International-Distribution-of-PainShieldR-and-UroShieldR

Released July 23, 2019