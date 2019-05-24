NanoVibronix : Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2019

ELMSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today provided a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Product Highlights:

Redesigned and improved product performance through the new PainShield® 2.0

Contracted with an Israeli contract manufacturer with facilities in China

Initiated contract manufacturer 'test run' for UroShield®, with favorable results expected to reduce cost of goods by approximately 50%

Entered into an agreement with a partner to launch and distribute CBD-infused patches for PainShield

Reimbursement Highlights

Received reimbursement approvals for PainShield in the US through commercial and workman's compensation companies

Entered into an agreement with Protrade to access reimbursement programs for sports programs

Advanced efforts to obtain acceptance by the UK National Health System and the Institute for Health and Care Excellence

Clinical Study Highlights

Announced positive interim tennis elbow study results for PainShield; 70% of patients experienced complete resolution or significant improvement in symptoms without the use of opioids

Completed a 'usability' study to facilitate an FDA submission on PainShield to introduce an over-the-counter (OTC) version

Completed UroShield clinical studies required by the US FDA, including a sheep study, chemical characterization study, and in vitro study

Distribution/Private Label Partner Highlights

Signed an agreement with a service-disabled veterans organization (SDVO) to access United States Department of Veterans Affairs facilities

LOI executed for PainShield private label on a worldwide basis

Entered into an LOI for private label distribution into the Gulf Coast countries

Added distributors domestically and internationally

Executed collaboration agreement with Fritz Clinic, which operates 7 locations in North America to offer patients PainShield® as an alternative treatment option for pain, and to aid in decreasing the dependency on opioids for pain relief.

Near Term Goals for 2019

Complete the redesign and testing of the product offering and fully engage contract manufacturing

Further reduce cost of goods

Establish licensing and private label partnerships for expanded market reach

FDA submission for PainShield OTC

FDA Submission for UroShield

Expand distribution network in the United States, Europe and India

Launch and monetize CBD infused patched for PainShield in Canada

Mechanical testing required for PainShield and UroShield FDA submissions to begin in Q2 2019

Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix, commented, 'We have been extremely active this year and our focus in 2019 is on expanding our distribution network across Europe and the United States. More importantly, we intend to continue advancing potential licensing and private label opportunities. Our goal is to partner with organizations that have significant sales resources we believe will enable our technologies to penetrate a much broader clinical community. We continue to work toward two separate and unique FDA submissions, which will significantly broaden our sales opportunities. Additionally, we intend to enter into the CBD arena with superior technology and a complementary technology for a CBD-infused PainShield patch that will serve as a further differentiator in the growing yet competitive CBD arena. We are being deliberate and realistic in our approach, but expect rapid adoption of our products.'

'The critical and essential upcoming goals in 2019 include our submissions to the FDA for both PainShield and UroShield. The US market is well suited for rapid adoption and provides both favorable economics as well as a sizeable and dynamic healthcare market-representing a significant opportunity for our company.'

Mr. Murphy concluded, 'We continue to receive positive feedback on the clinical effects of our products. While gratifying, it also serves as a validation of the superiority of our technologies. I believe we have the right technology for the benefit of providers, business partners, patients, and ultimately, our shareholders.'

