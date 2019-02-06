Log in
NanoView Biosciences :' Exosome Characterization Platform Wins Laboratory Automation Award

02/06/2019 | 11:06am EST

The ExoView™ platform from NanoView Biosciences, Inc., was recognized with the New Product Award at the SLAS2019 International Conference & Exhibition, the annual meeting of the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening.

The ExoView platform, which was commercially launched this week at SLAS2019, enables the accurate identification and characterization of exosomes. These extracellular vesicles play an important role in cell-to-cell communication, but their extremely small size makes them difficult to identify with sensitivity and specificity using existing technologies. For a multimedia, interactive version of the product launch release with images, please click here.

Now, scientists can use the ExoView platform for high-resolution sizing, counting, and phenotyping of exosomes at the individual vesicle level. This microarray-based technology enables label-free detection and sizing of exosomes with no purification required, no sample prep, and minimal hands-on time. The ExoView platform can be used directly on complex biological samples and requires very little sample input.

“We are honored to have been selected for this award from a community that truly understands the need for technology innovation and streamlined laboratory automation,” said Jerry Williamson, CEO of NanoView Biosciences. “The feedback from our early access users has been outstanding and we are excited to now make the ExoView platform available to a much broader audience.”

The ExoView platform is designed For Research Use Only. It is not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About NanoView Biosciences

NanoView Biosciences, a Boston-based, privately-held company, is focused on enabling life science researchers to better understand the biological role of exosomes and their potential use as biomarkers for improving the diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and monitoring of disease. The company’s proprietary product, the ExoView™ system, was designed to fully characterize exosomes and other extracellular vesicles for use in research and in the implementation of precision medicine. ExoView is a high-throughput, cost-effective analysis platform that is easy to use and does not require purification or large sample volumes to accurately analyze exosomes.

www.nanoviewbio.com


© Business Wire 2019
