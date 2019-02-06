NanoView Biosciences :' Exosome Characterization Platform Wins Laboratory Automation Award

The ExoView™ platform from NanoView Biosciences, Inc., was recognized
with the New Product Award at the SLAS2019 International Conference &
Exhibition, the annual meeting of the Society for Laboratory Automation
and Screening.
The ExoView platform, which was commercially launched this week at
SLAS2019, enables the accurate identification and characterization of
exosomes. These extracellular vesicles play an important role in
cell-to-cell communication, but their extremely small size makes them
difficult to identify with sensitivity and specificity using existing
technologies. For a multimedia, interactive version of the product
launch release with images, please click here.
Now, scientists can use the ExoView platform for high-resolution sizing,
counting, and phenotyping of exosomes at the individual vesicle level.
This microarray-based technology enables label-free detection and sizing
of exosomes with no purification required, no sample prep, and minimal
hands-on time. The ExoView platform can be used directly on complex
biological samples and requires very little sample input.
“We are honored to have been selected for this award from a community
that truly understands the need for technology innovation and
streamlined laboratory automation,” said Jerry Williamson, CEO of
NanoView Biosciences. “The feedback from our early access users has been
outstanding and we are excited to now make the ExoView platform
available to a much broader audience.”
The ExoView platform is designed For Research Use Only. It is not for
use in diagnostic procedures.
About NanoView Biosciences
NanoView Biosciences, a Boston-based, privately-held company, is focused
on enabling life science researchers to better understand the biological
role of exosomes and their potential use as biomarkers for improving the
diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and monitoring of disease. The
company’s proprietary product, the ExoView™ system, was designed to
fully characterize exosomes and other extracellular vesicles for use in
research and in the implementation of precision medicine. ExoView is a
high-throughput, cost-effective analysis platform that is easy to use
and does not require purification or large sample volumes to accurately
analyze exosomes.
www.nanoviewbio.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005489/en/