Nanobiotix: Positive Phase II/III Results For NBTXR3 In Soft Tissue Sarcoma Presented At ESMO

NANOBIOTIX
(Paris:NANO) (Euronext : NANO – ISIN : FR0011341205), a late
clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches in the
treatment of cancer, presented NBTXR3 positive Phase II/III Act.in.sarc
results in patients with locally advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma at the
European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress (Munich,
Germany) during the Proffered Paper Oral presentation of the Sarcoma
Section (LBA66).
NBTXR3 is a first-in-class product with a new mode of action designed to
physically destroy cancer cells when activated by radiation therapy
(RT). NBTXR3 is designed to directly destroy tumors and activate the
immune system for both local control and systemic disease treatment.
Dr. Sylvie Bonvalot, Head of Sarcoma and Complex Tumor Surgery Unit at
Institut Curie, Paris, France and Global Principal Investigator commented:
“The medical community was very enthusiastic about the results,
presented at ESMO, one of the largest international multicentric studies
carried out in Soft Tissue Sarcoma patients following guidelines from
the EORTC- European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer.
The results show unequivocally that NBTXR3 improves current radiation
therapy. This should change the standard of care in the treatment of
sarcoma but also potentially of other cancers.”
In the Phase II/III Act.in.sarc study, a total of 180 adult patients
with locally advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma of the extremities or trunk
wall were randomly allocated, in a 1:1 ratio, to either (i) Arm A, and
received a single intratumoral injection of NBTXR3 at the recommended
dose (10% of baseline tumor volume) followed by radiation therapy or
(ii) Arm B, the control arm, and treated with radiation therapy alone.
In both arms, radiotherapy was followed by surgery. The primary efficacy
analysis was performed on the intent-to-treat population following the
Full Analysis Set principle (ITT-FAS) population as per protocol.
Pathological Complete Response Rate (pCRR): the study met its primary
endpoint
The study met its primary endpoint with a pathological complete
response (<5% viable cancer cells) rate of 16.1% in the NBTXR3 arm vs
7.9% in the control arm (p=0.0448).
In addition, in the subgroup of patients with a more advanced disease
(histologic grade 2 and 3) pathological complete response was achieved
in 4 times more patients in the NBTXR3 arm than in the control arm
(17.1% vs 3.9%).
An increase in the proportion of patients with a pathological response
regardless of the pre-defined cut-off was observed in Arm A. The
proportion of patients with pathological nearly complete response (<7%
of viable cancer cells) and pathological response with 10% or less of
viable cells were 24.7% and 34.6%, respectively, in the NBTXR3 arm vs
14.8% and 19.8% in the control arm.
R0 resection margin: the study met its main secondary endpoint
The main secondary endpoint of carcinologic resection was also met with
R0 resection margin achieved in 77% of the patients who received NBTXR3
compared to 64% of patients in the control arm (p=0.0424).
Tumor necrosis/infarction: the study also met this secondary endpoint
Histologic analysis showed that the mean percentage of tumor
necrosis/infarction was also increased in the NBTXR3 arm compared to the
control arm (28.8% vs 19.2%; p=0.014).
Safety profile similarity across study arms
Similar safety profiles were observed in the NBTXR3 arm and the
radiation therapy alone arm. NBTXR3 did not impact the patients’ ability
to receive the planned dose of radiotherapy and the radiotherapy safety
profile was similar in both arms, including the rate of postsurgical
wound complications. NBTXR3 was associated with grade 3-4 acute immune
reactions in 7.9% of patients, which were manageable and of short
duration.
NBTXR3 showed a good local tolerance and no impact on the severity or
incidence of radiotherapy-related adverse events.
Long-term follow-up of the patients is ongoing to evaluate the
Time-to-Local/Distant Recurrence and Local/Distant Recurrence Rate
(LRR/DRR) at 12 and 24 months.
About Act.in.sarc study
The Phase II/III study was a prospective, randomized (1:1),
multinational, open label and active controlled two arm study of the
efficacy and safety of NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy compared to
radiotherapy alone in patients with locally advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma
(STS) of the extremity or trunk wall. Patients have been treated with
the standard dose of radiation, a total dose of 50 Gy given in 25
fractions of 2 Gy over 5 weeks, followed by surgical resection of the
tumor. The primary objective was to evaluate the pathological complete
response rate (pCRR)* in both arms. The secondary endpoints included a
safety profile and assessment of carcinologic resection rate** in terms
of margin status. Efficacy endpoints have been measured on surgically
resected tumors by a pathological central review board. The primary
efficacy analysis was planned to be performed on the intent-to-treat
(ITT) population***. The ITT-FAS population (176 patients) was used for
the analysis, and 4 patients were excluded from the ITT-FAS: 3 did not
have STS (2 in Arm A, 1 in Arm B) and 1 (in Arm A) was not eligible for
preoperative RT.
*A pathological Complete Response is defined as the presence of less
than 5% of residual malignant viable cells in the surgically removed
tissue. The primary endpoint compared the proportion of patients
presenting pathological Complete Response (pCR) between the two arms.
This was determined by an independent pathological central review
according to EORTC score (Wardelmann et al., 2016).
** The resection margin status is an evaluation of the quality of
surgery. Surgery remains the mainstay of care for locally advanced soft
tissue sarcoma. The primary surgical objective is the complete removal
of the tumor with negative resection margins (R0). Several retrospective
studies suggest that surgical margin status predicts the risk of local
and distant recurrence. In particular, negative surgical margins are
significantly correlated to increased patient survival.
*** Intent-to-treat (ITT) population includes all patients with an
informed consent given and a successful and confirmed randomization
number allocation through the treatment allocation system (IWRS) with a
non-missing date of randomization. All analysis using this population is
based on the treatment assigned by randomization. ITT population
following the Full Analysis Set principle (ITT-FAS) is considered with
specific attention paid to the following cases: Patients randomized and
having received no treatment / Patients without any data
post-randomization / Patients randomized in spite of the
non-satisfaction of a major entry criterion (eligibility violation).
About NBTXR3
NBTXR3 is a first-in-class product designed to destroy, when activated
by radiotherapy:
-
tumors through physical cell death
-
metastasis due to immunogenic cell death leading to activation of the
immune system
NBTXR3 has a high degree of biocompatibility, requires one single
administration before the whole radiotherapy treatment and Nanobiotix
believes it has the ability to fit into current worldwide standards of
radiation care.
Nanobiotix’s broad clinical program includes 10 patient populations
evaluated in 7 clinical trials.
In June 2018, Nanobiotix established human proof of concept for this
first-in-class product in its Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) Phase III
clinical trial.
NBTXR3 is actively being evaluated in head and neck cancer with locally
advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity or oropharynx in
elderly and frail patients that are unable to receive chemotherapy or
cetuximab and have very limited therapeutic options. Promising results
have been observed from the ongoing Phase I/II trial regarding the local
control of tumors.
Nanobiotix is running an Immuno-Oncology development program. In the
United States, Nanobiotix has received approval from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) to launch a clinical study of NBTXR3 activated
by radiotherapy in combination with anti-PD1 antibodies in lung, and
head and neck cancer patients (head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and
non-small cell lung cancer).
The other ongoing NBTXR3 trials are treating patients with liver cancers
(hepatocellular carcinoma and liver metastasis), locally advanced or
unresectable rectal cancer in combination with chemotherapy, head and
neck cancer in combination with concurrent chemotherapy, and prostate
adenocarcinoma.
The first market authorization process (CE Marking) is ongoing in Europe
in the STS indication.
About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com
Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, late clinical-stage
nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change
patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.
The Nanobiotix philosophy is one rooted in designing pioneer physical
based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to
address high unmet medical needs and challenges.
Nanobiotix’s first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NanoXray, aims
to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients.
Furthermore, Nanobiotix’s Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to
bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.
Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris
(Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The
Company’s headquarters are based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate
in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in Spain and Germany.
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements
concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements
are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable.
However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such
forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject
to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference
document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority
(Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28,
2017 as well as in its 2017 annual financial report filed with the
French Financial Markets Authority on March 29, 2018 (a copy of which is
available on www.nanobiotix.com)
and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the
markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known
to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The
occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results,
financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be
materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press
release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer
to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or
subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At the moment NBTXR3
does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market
or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.
