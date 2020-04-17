Log in
Nanocraft Releases First CBD Product Infused with Ingredients Clinically Proven to Boost Immunity

04/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

LA JOLLA CALIFORNIA, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoCraft, a company creating hemp-derived CBD products for the athletic market, has released a first-of-its-kind softgel containing an active ingredient clinically proven to boost immunity and provide respiratory support.

The dry yeast fermentate in NanoCraft’s newest product is shown to start working within two hours. The powerful ingredients boost natural killer (NK) cells and increase sIgA antibodies to block pathogens from entering the mucus membrane. The formula also packs a powerful antioxidant punch to increase the body’s ability to fight off free radicals and oxidative stress. NanoCraft blends these immune boosters with their highly bioavailable, broad spectrum CBD to round out the perfect capsule. 

NanoCraft is excited to announce this new addition to their product line. Immune and respiratory support are a massive draw these days, so people are stocking up and adding this potent softgel to their daily routines.

While this new product is taking the market by storm, NanoCraft CBD isn’t surprised by the high demand. “We’ve found once people try our products, they tend to keep coming back. We also don’t aim for the average consumer. Many of our customers are high-performing athletes and people looking for that competitive edge. We entered the industry with this group in mind. Every ingredient is obsessed over, tested and studied. Our goal is to make products that clearly stand out,” Todd Erwin, President of Nanocraft says. “That mindset,” he adds, “has led to massive growth in a market where the average CBD company isn’t transparent about their true ingredients or supply chain.” In the words of CEO Stefan McKellar, “We’ve always strived to make the highest quality products on the cutting edge of health science, which is why we’re thrilled to introduce these impressive softgels.”

McKellar and Erwin founded NanoCraft out of a desire to create superior products for the sports market and change the perception around hemp, while giving back to kids in need. As part of their NanoCraft Kids program, $1 dollar from every product sold goes toward a child-centered nonprofit initiative. In the end, their goal is to create landmark products that make this planet a happier, healthier place. This new immune boosting formula is a big step toward making that happen.

Todd Erwin
Nanocraft Sciences
6198661997
todd@nanocraftcbd.com

