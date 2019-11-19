Nanox : Introduces Digital X-ray Technology

X-ray goes digital since its discovery in 1895 and opens new frontiers for medical imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nanox” or the “Company”), a medical imaging technology company, introduces the first commercial-grade digital X-ray technology based on a proprietary silicon MEMs semiconductor technology. This technology is introduced after 15 years of “under the radar” Japanese and Israeli development and substantial investment to overcome one of the biggest barriers to modern medical imaging. This novel digital X-ray source may enable a significant reduction in the cost of medical imaging systems, with the goal of making medical imaging more accessible and available globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005945/en/

Ran Poliakine - Founder and CEO (Photo: Nanox)

“It is a proud moment for my team and I. We have been working for years to produce a stable digital X-ray technology that we believe can literally be the basis of saving millions of lives”, said Ran Poliakine, Founder & CEO of Nanox, “our mission is to replace all legacy sources with our digital X-ray.”

X-rays were originally discovered by Wilhelm Röntgen in 1895 and the base technology remained fundamentally unchanged for the past 124 years. In legacy systems, X- rays are generated by heating up a filament to over 2,000° Celsius which creates an electron cloud (called a “Hot Cathode”) that when pulled towards a metal anode produces X-rays on impact. This is an analog way of X-ray generation involving continuous radiation.

Led by the Israeli entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, the international teams of Israeli and Japanese engineers have achieved the digital generation of electrons without the use of heat (called a “Cold Cathode”). Nanox has built a novel “Electron Gun” based on a field emission array of a 100 million molybdenum Nano-cones (instead of the one metal filament used in legacy sources) enabling a controlled and steady generation of electrons using low voltage to achieve the same effect as the legacy X-ray source.

We believe that the Nanox digital X-ray source represents a similar analog-to-digital technology jump as the transition achieved by the lighting industry moving from a heated filament-based lightbulb designed by Edison to the modern LED.

The Company achieved operating stability of its novel X-ray source four years ago and is now moving toward commercialization of its novel X-ray source.

“There were many attempts to create a digital, Cold Cathode X-ray source over the past few decades with little to no success.” Said Hitoshi Masuya, CEO of Nanox Japan, “while some companies have made achievements using carbon nano tubes as a basis for field emission X-ray with similar approach to the one used by Nanox, to the best of our knowledge no company have achieved a commercially stable source that can be embedded inside a medical imaging system and operate with an acceptable lifespan. We are proud at our achievement and look forward to beginning to revolutionizing medical imaging in the world.”

About Nanox

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli/Japanese cooperation that has created the world’s first commercial-grade digital X-ray source for real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox promotes the use of its novel technology as the new industry standard to significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and looks to develop collaborations with world-leading healthcare players, aiming to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005945/en/