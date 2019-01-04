NantCell : Announces New Celgene Investment

NantCell
and it’s founder Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong announced today that Celgene
has completed its crossover investment in NantCell. Dr. Soon-Shiong will
be introducing the company at the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare
Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco on Monday,
January 7th at 8:30am.
NantCell is a privately held immunotherapy company, whose goal is to
employ a broad portfolio of biological molecules that will enable it to
develop a cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use
of high-dose chemotherapy. NantCell has one of the most comprehensive
late stage clinical pipelines of an integrated platform of immunotherapy
technologies addressing both the innate (activated macrophage and
natural killer cell) and the adaptive immune system (dendritic, CD4 and
CD8 killer T cells). Currently the company is actively enrolling
patients for registration trials in 15 indications.
On December 19, 2018, Celgene completed a crossover funding round of $30
million in NantCell at a $4 billion valuation, bringing its overall
investment in the company to $105 million with a 2.8% ownership in the
company. This follows the May 2015 Celgene initial investment of $75
million in NantCell.
“We have partnered with Dr. Soon-Shiong and his mission to change the
course of cancer from the very beginning,” said Mark Alles, Chairman and
CEO of Celgene. “From his invention of Abraxane, to acquiring his
company in 2010, to launching this protein nanoparticle drug as the
backbone of immunotherapy to its current blockbuster status, and now to
supporting his vision at NantCell of developing a chemo free cancer
vaccine utilizing the body’s own immune system. Celgene invested in
NantCell since its inception in 2015 and we are excited to extend this
partnership today with the significant clinical progress he has made in
developing cytokines and bispecific proteins in the ongoing quest to
conquer this disease,” said Alles. Celgene announced on January 3, 2018
that it would be acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb for $74 billion.
“To our knowledge,” said Soon-Shiong, “there is no other biotech or
large pharma company with NantCell’s broad pipeline of bispecific and
trispecific fusion cytokine proteins, peptides, mRNA, monoclonal
antibodies, neoepitope and tumor associated vaccine delivery and cell
therapy products, all in clinical phase of development, across multiple
indications, for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. We are
very pleased with Celgene’s continued investment in the company and our
shared vision of developing a chemotherapy free cancer vaccine.”
“With the clinical advances of the technology platforms across multiple
tumor types at NantCell, the company is now poised to integrate the
technologies developed at the two early stage immunotherapy public
companies, NantHealth and NantKwest,” said Dr. Soon-Shiong, founder of
all three companies. “The adenovirus and yeast vector delivery systems
in NantCell compliments the tumor associated antigen and neoepitope
discovery engine (GPS CancerTM) developed by NantHealth,
enabling the subcutaneous delivery of the neoepitopes to enable the
recruitment of T cells that target only expressed cancer mutations. The
bispecific fusion cytokine proteins of NantCell stimulates the patient’s
autologous primary NK and T cells, thereby supplementing the
off-the-shelf, cryopreserved haNK cells developed by NantKwest.
Collectively the immunotherapy platforms in NantCell, NantHealth and
NantKwest serve as a comprehensive path to the development of a cancer
vaccine,” said Soon-Shiong.
Preclinical Pipeline, Technology Platforms and IND Pipeline:
Specifically, NantCell has 28 unique molecules in its preclinical
pipeline consisting of fusion proteins, mRNA, cytokines and monoclonal
antibodies including checkpoints and novel cytokine fusion proteins, six
of which are IND ready with anticipated filings in 2019. The company has
developed a novel proprietary library of fully human single chain
variable fragment antibodies (ScFv) with a diversity greater than 1012.
This library has yielded fully human monoclonal antibodies with high
affinity target binding and is being incorporated into chimeric antigen
receptor (CAR) in both off-the-shelf NK cell lines as well as autologous
primary NK and T cells for the development of novel cell therapy
products. To enable intracellular uptake of both DNA and mRNA, NantCell
has also developed novel methods of scalable electroporation enabling
high viability and high expression of the desired genes in NK92 cell
line, and in primary NK and T cells. In addition, NantCell has developed
an automated method of a fully closed system for manufacturing targeted
NK cell lines, primary NK and T cells (GMP in the box).
Current Phase 1 and Phase 2 Development Program:
In addition to the preclinical pipeline above, currently the company’s
activated clinical programs include seven (7) molecules in Phase 1, four
(4) molecules in Phase 2, and three (3) molecules in registration
clinical trials, across multiple indications. The deep clinical pipeline
of 14 unique biomolecules have been tested in over 1,000 patients to
date, to evaluate the safety and initial efficacy profiles of these
novel molecules as first in human single agent studies.
In 2017 and 2018, the company initiated combination studies of
these individual molecules and over 20 Investigational New Drugs (INDs)
were authorized by the FDA to enable Phase 1 safety studies using these
fusion proteins, monoclonal antibodies, tumor associated adenoviral and
yeast delivery systems to evaluate safety and early efficacy of these
combinations, termed QUILT Trials . Phase 1 safety and efficacy
clinical data for this cancer vaccine of the combined molecules
has been completed for multiple tumor types, including metastatic
pancreatic cancer, triple negative breast cancer, head and neck cancer,
lung cancer and bladder cancer. Preliminary data was presented at the
SITC conference in November 2018.
Registration Trials with NantCell’s Lead Cytokine Fusion Protein:
NantCell has initiated registration trials of its lead cytokine fusion
protein in 15 indications. The lead IL15/Fc bispecific fusion protein
and cytokine has entered into two registration trials in bladder cancer
and obtained Fast Track Designation for the treatment of relapsed
non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company anticipates completion
of accrual in 2019 with a read out of efficacy data by the third quarter.
NantCell has also began enrollment in single arm pivotal trials of this
bispecific IL15/Fc cytokine in 12 distinct cancer indications, in which
patients have failed checkpoint inhibitors. These single arm pivotal
trials include patients in the following indications; non-small cell
lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), urothelial
carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Merkel cell
carcinoma (MCC), melanoma, renal cell carcinoma (RCC), gastric cancer,
cervical cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), microsatellite
instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) solid tumor
cancer and colorectal cancer (CRC).
In addition, the company began enrollment in a pivotal randomized trial
of patients with non- small cell lung cancer comparing checkpoint
therapy alone versus checkpoint therapy in combination with the IL15/Fc
fusion protein as a chemotherapy free first line therapy in lung cancer.
Registration Trials at NCI: Two molecules are actively being
studied in Phase 3 trials at the NCI for the treatment of patients with
Ewing’s sarcoma and Recurrent Chordoma.
Registration Trial in Collaboration with NantKwest: The
bispecific IL15/Fc cytokine in combination with NantKwest’s high
affinity NK cell (haNK) and a checkpoint inhibitor has been authorized
to begin enrollment in patients with relapsed Merkel cell carcinoma.
GMP Manufacturing:
The company has developed and completed GMP manufacturing facilities for
its lead bispecific cytokine IL15/Fc fusion protein, for its adenovirus
and yeast delivery systems and novel “GMP in a Box” automated
manufacturing for its targeted natural killer and T cell therapies.
About the Concept of Chemotherapy Free Cancer Vaccine:
The concept of activating the body’s own immune system evolved during
Dr. Soon-Shiong’s studies on developing a micro encapsulated islet cell
transplant in the 1990’s. In 1993 he performed the world’s first micro
encapsulated islet transplant in a diabetic patient and published a
paper entitled “Prevention of CTL and NK Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity
by Microencapsulation,” (Hormone and Metabolic Research, 1990, PG.
215-219) demonstrating that the body’s natural killer (NK) cells
were responsible for attacking foreign implanted tissue. Inspired by the
thought that the cancer cell had discovered a means to trick the body
and induce tolerance, Dr. Soon-Shiong began the concept of inventing a
nanoparticle to breach the tumor micro environment to activate the
innate immune system. By 1998, he invented the first albumin-bound
nanoparticle, Abraxane, harnessing the protein pathways (GP60) to enter
the tumor micro environment and activate macrophages to attack cancer
cells. Abraxane was approved in 2005 and acquired by Celgene in 2010.
The drug has since become the backbone for combination therapy with
check point inhibitors in multiple tumor types. The theory that Abraxane
converts M2 macrophages to activated M1 cells has now been confirmed by
independent investigators: “Macropinocytosis of Nab-paclitaxel Drives
Macrophage Activation in Pancreatic Cancer.”(Cancer Immunology Research,
2017, Pg. OF1-OF9) In October 2010, Celgene acquired Abraxis
BioScience and by 2017 achieved blockbuster status for Abraxane in the
treatment of breast, lung, and pancreatic cancer.
To continue the quest of chemotherapy as immune-modulatory agents Dr.
Soon-Shiong published and patented the use of Abraxane in a low dose
metronomic form in 2010. The efficacy of Abraxane in this low dose
metronomic form combined with checkpoint inhibitors was validated in the
New England Journal of Medicine publications in 2018 in studies on
patients with triple negative breast cancer “Atezolizumab and
Nab-Paclitaxel in Advanced Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.”(The New
England Journal of Medicine, 2018, Pg. 1-14) and in patients with
lung cancer “Pembrolizumab plus Chemotherapy for Squamous
Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer.”(The New England Journal of Medicine, 2018,
Pg. 1-12)
With the sale of APP and Abraxis in 2011, Dr. Soon-Shiong was free to
pursue the concept of a cancer memory vaccine and founded NantWorks to
bring this concept to the clinic. He developed the whole genome DNA–RNA
next generation sequencing test (GPS Cancer) in order to elucidate the
tumor associated antigens and neoepitopes, unique to each individual
patient. This test received CLIA/CAP in 2015. Five seminal patents were
issued covering the discovery of neoepitopes using the GPS Cancer test (US
9,646,134; US 9,652,587; US 9,721,062; US 9,824,181; US 9,262,719).
In 2015, NantHealth
(Nasdaq:
NH) completed its IPO to launch GPS Cancer.
Next was the development of an off-the-shelf Natural Killer cell in
order to establish a universal activated and targeted NK cell. With the
discovery of a natural killer cell line (NK92) Dr. Soon-Shiong developed
a GMP method to produce a cryopreserved, high affinity CD16 natural
killer cell (haNK), forming the bases for the second element of the
cancer vaccine and launched NantKwest
(Nasdaq:
NK).
Finally, to deliver the antigens identified by GPS Cancer at NantHealth
and to supplement the off-the-shelf haNK cells at NantKwest with the
patient’s own CD4, CD8 T cells and NK cells, Dr. Soon-Shiong founded an
immunotherapy company beyond checkpoints, NantCell. In 2015, NantCell
was launched and developed immunotherapy platforms including the
adenovirus virus and yeast delivery systems, cytokine fusion proteins,
monoclonal libraries and novel methods to manufacture of primary NK and
T cell on a personalized basis for a single patient utilizing an
automated “GMP in the box.” These technology platforms form the basis of
NantCell, the immunotherapy company current enrolling patients in
registration trials for 15 indications in cancer.
With the clinical advances across multiple tumor types accomplished at
NantCell, the company is now poised to harness the technologies
developed at the public entities, NantHealth and NantKwest. The
adenovirus and yeast vector delivery systems in NantCell complements the
tumor associated antigen and neoepitope discovery engine (GPS Cancer)
developed by NantHealth, enabling the subcutaneous delivery of the
neoepitopes in the cancer vaccine. The bispecific fusion cytokine
proteins of NantCell stimulates the patient’s autologous NK and T
cells, thereby supplementing the off-the-shelf cryopreserved haNK
cells developed by NantKwest. Collectively the immunotherapy platforms
in NantCell, NantHealth and NantKwest serve as a comprehensive path to
the development of a cancer vaccine.
About the Evolution and Financial History of NantCell:
In the early 1990s, Dr. Soon-Shiong invented the drug Abraxane, the
nation’s first human protein (albumin) nanoparticle to activate a
specific receptor on the blood vessels supplying the tumor and began the
journey of seeking to transform the tumor microenvironment and
activating the immune system. Abraxane was approved by the FDA for
metastatic breast cancer in 2005, lung cancer in 2012 and pancreatic
cancer in 2013. Abraxane is now approved in many countries across the
globe with annual sales of approximately $1.0 billion.
From 1997 to 2010, Dr. Soon-Shiong served as founder, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer of two public pharmaceutical companies, American
Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPX) and Abraxis BioScience,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ABII). In June 1998, APPX acquired Fujisawa USA, Inc.’s
generic injectable pharmaceutical business to invent manufacturing
processes for the first human albumin nanoparticle delivery system. In
December 2001, Dr. Soon-Shiong successfully completed an IPO of APPX at
a valuation of approximately $769 million. In November 2005, following
the approval of Abraxane, APPX announced an approximately $2.4 billion
all-stock merger with the privately-held American Bioscience, Inc. to
create Abraxis BioScience, combining the strengths of a commercial-stage
biotechnology company with a growing injectable pharmaceutical business.
In 2007, ABII spun off as a separate entity, with stockholders receiving
one share of ABII for every four shares of APPX.
In 2008, Fresenius SE acquired APPX for approximately $5.6 billion
inclusive of the full value of a CVR. Each stockholder received $29.00
per share inclusive of the full value of a CVR. In 2010, ABII was
acquired by Celgene for approximately $3.6 billion. Each stockholder
received, for each share of ABII common stock, a total value of
approximately $73.23 per share and one CVR. When the full value of the
CVRs are included, the investors in APPX at the time of the Fujisawa
acquisition in 1998 would have received a total return of approximately
2,070% and an IRR of approximately 32.4%.
In 2011, Dr. Soon-Shiong founded NantWorks to pursue the concept of a
cancer vaccine for all tumor types. He founded NantHealth in 2015
to develop the genomic discovery engine for tumor associated antigens
and neoepitopes and announced Cancer Breakthrough 2020 vision.
In 2016 Dr. Soon-Shiong founded NantKwest to establish the
world’s first off-the-shelf cryopreserved universal NK cell line.
In May 2015 he founded NantCell, with an initial investment from
Celgene, whose goal is to employ a broad portfolio of biological
molecules that will enable it to develop a cancer vaccine to combat
multiple tumor types without the use of chemotherapy. NantCell has one
of the most comprehensive late stage clinical pipelines of an integrated
platform of technologies addressing both the innate (activated
macrophage and natural killer cells) and the adaptive immune system
(dendritic, CD4 and CD8 killer T cells). Currently, NantCell is actively
enrolling patients for registration trials in 15 indications. In
December 2018, Celgene completed a crossover funding round of $30
million at a $4 billion valuation, bringing its overall investment in
the company since its inception in 2015 to $105 million and 2.8%
ownership in the Company. On January 3, 2019, Celgene announced that it
will be acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb for $74 billion.
Collectively the immunotherapy platforms in NantCell, NantHealth and
NantKwest serve as a comprehensive path to the development of a cancer
vaccine.
For more information please visit NantCell.com
