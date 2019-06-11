NantHealth : reg; Showcases Leading Health Care Technology Solutions at First U.S. Pavilion at HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference

Members of the NantHealth Connected Care Team to Highlight the Importance of Interoperability in Today's Global Health Care Ecosystem

Helsinki, Finland & Culver City, CA - June 11, 2019 - NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized health care company, will be exhibiting innovative connected solutions at the 2019 HIMSS and Health 2.0 European Conference, scheduled for June 11-13, in Helsinki, Finland. This event convenes over 2,000 participants and exhibiting companies from across 60 countries, promising to make the event the most influential digital health conference in Europe this year.

At the conference, NantHealth will be at booth 6g10c in the first-ever U.S. Pavilion, hosted by HIMSS and the U.S. Commercial Service, to showcase their Connected Care product line to Europe's eHealth decision-makers. At the booth, NantHealth will be delivering live demos of DeviceConX, a medical device integration platform, and VitalsConX, a tablet-based rounding and assessment workflow improvement tool.

Additionally, NantHealth will be collaborating with leading vendors in the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase, a health care technology arena to demonstrate the power of standards-based interoperability through showcasing systems that exchange and use data in real-time to improve care, outcomes and experience. NantHealth will be holding live demonstrations of their medical device integration platform, DeviceConX, as the patient transitions from hospital to home. Within the hospital setting, DeviceConX will send medical device data to iProcedures' iPro Anesthesia, a mobile, cloud-based anesthesia information management system (AIMS).

'We are excited to introduce our leading health care technology solutions to a new audience in mainland Europe. NantHealth is always looking for ways to improve device interoperability and access to accurate care across the globe,' said Wesley Madden, BSN, RN, Vice President of Connected Care, NantHealth. 'Device integration has the potential to save an estimated $12.3B by reducing the time clinician's spend inputting and transcribing data and increasing their availability to focus on patients, according to a study of registered nurses by the West Health Institute.'

About NantHealth's Connected Care Tools:

NantHealth's Connected Care solutions include DeviceConX ™, a software-based offering that facilitates the capture of patient data from nearly any medical device and the delivery of that data to an EMR or any other data repository, VitalsConX, a tablet-based tool that accelerates patient intake vitals workflows and low acuity vital sign collection that accelerates rounding assessment workflows by streamlining data validation and providing an easy to use touch-based interface to collect custom parameters at the point of care and HBox®, a hospital-grade PC appliance that acts as a hub to capture and relay medical device data from hospital, ambulatory or home settings.

About NantHealth:

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, is a next-generation, personalized healthcare company that enables more effective treatment decisions for critical illnesses and improved patient outcomes by empowering clinical decision support and providing leading software-based solutions and services across the continuum of care for physicians, payers, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting edge data through advancements in technology and precision medicine to work towards the goal of optimizing patient outcomes and enabling value-based care. NantHealth's comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in Connected Care solutions that deliver Medical Device Interoperability (MDI), in payer/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti) and in molecular analysis (GPS Cancer® and Liquid GPS®). NantHealth's Connected Care solutions include DeviceConX™, VitalsConX and HBox®, which integrate medical device data into clinical records to reduce costly medical errors, increase provider satisfaction and improve care. For more information, please visit www.nanthealth.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

