NantHealth : to Report 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 8

08/02/2019 | 10:35pm EDT

Culver City, Calif. - August 1, 2019 - NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, today announced that it will report financial results for its 2019 second quarter on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after market close. NantHealth management will host a conference call that same day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to review the company's performance.

The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 844-309-3709 from the U.S. or Canada, or 281-962-4864 from international locations, passcode 3494698. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.nanthealth.com.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payors, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting edge data and technology towards the goals of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth's comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in molecular analysis (GPS Cancer®), payor/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti), and connected care solutions that deliver Medical Device Interoperability (MDI). NantHealth's GPS Cancer® molecular profiling provides comprehensive DNA & RNA tumor-normal profiling combined with pharmacogenomics analysis. For more information, please visit www.nanthealth.com.

Disclaimer

NantHealth Inc. published this content on 03 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2019 02:34:03 UTC
