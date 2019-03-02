NantKwest : to Participate at World Immunotherapy Congress

CULVER CITY, CA - March 1, 2019 - NantKwest (Nasdaq:NK), a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, a leading clinical-stage, natural killer cell based therapeutics company, today announced that the company will be making two presentations at the World Immunotherapy Congress in San Diego on Monday, March 4th and Tuesday, March 5th, 2019.

The presentations will feature a review of R&D activities, along with a commercial development update provided by company management.

Conference Details:

Date: Monday, March 4, 2019

Presentation Tile: NK-92®: a proven, versatile platform for target-specific NK cell immunotherapy

Presenter: Hans Klingemann, MD, PhD, Vice President, Research & Development

Time: 3:00 PM

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Presentation Tile: Commercial strategies in immunotherapy Panel Discussion

Presenter: David Pyrce, Senior Vice President, Innovation & Investor Relations

Time: 9:50 AM

For more information regarding NantKwest, please visit www.nantkwest.com.

About NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest is an innovative clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases.

NantKwest is uniquely positioned to implement precision cancer medicine, with the potential to change the current paradigm of cancer care. Natural Killer cells are ancient cells in the human body designed to recognize and detect cells under stress or infected. The NantKwest 'off-the-shelf' activated Natural Killer (NK) platform has the capacity to destroy cancer and virally infected cells from the body. The safety of our NK cells as well as their activity against a broad range of cancers have been tested in multiple phase 1 clinical trials in the United States, Canada and Europe. In addition to our NK cells capability to be administered in the outpatient setting as an 'off-the-shelf' living drug, it serves as a universal cell-based therapy without need for individualized patient matching. Moreover, our NK cell-based platform has been bioengineered to incorporate chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and antibody receptors to further optimize targeting and potency in the therapeutic disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning or implying the Company will be successful in improving the treatment of cancer. Risks and uncertainties related to this endeavor include, but are not limited to, obtaining FDA approval of our NK cells as well as other therapeutics as part of the NANT Cancer Vaccine platform as a cancer treatment.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

These and other risks regarding our business are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

For additional information please contact either of the individuals below:

Media Contact:

Jen Hodson, 562-397-3639

jhodson@nantworks.com

Investor Contact:

David Pyrce, 951-551-0949

david.pyrce@nantkwest.com