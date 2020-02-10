Log in
Nantero : Appoints Rob Sprinkle To Its Advisory Board

02/10/2020 | 08:01am EST

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nantero Inc., the nanotechnology company developing next-generation memory using carbon nanotubes, today announced that it has appointed Rob Sprinkle to its Advisory Board. As a previous Technical Lead at Google and Board member at JEDEC, Rob brings a wealth of expertise to Nantero around memory technology, interconnects, and data center/hyperscale requirements.

"Nantero's NRAM memory technology is exciting given its potential to offer unique value with DRAM-like performance and endurance, yet also support classic Non-Volatile Memory uses and new emerging applications," said Rob Sprinkle. "I'm very pleased to join Nantero's Advisory Board and am looking forward to working together with the Nantero team and multiple world-class partners."

Nantero has received investment from ten well-known strategic investors such as Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, Kingston Technology Corporation and Schlumberger. The company currently has more than a dozen partners and customers in the consumer electronics, enterprise systems, and semiconductor industries actively working on NRAM®.  Fujitsu Semiconductor will be the first customer to bring this technology to market, in partnership with USJC (a subsidiary of UMC), followed by other companies when they are ready to announce.

"Rob's experience in leading the implementation of memory in some of the largest data centers in the world, as well as guiding strategy for memory directions, will be instrumental in helping Nantero meet the growing customer demand for its NRAM," said Greg Schmergel, Co-Founder & CEO of Nantero. "His insights will be very valuable to many of Nantero's current customers and also future customers in understanding how best to implement NRAM in their diverse environments."  

About Rob Sprinkle
Rob is currently the Principal of Mempath Consulting LLC. Prior to that, he was the Technical Lead for Memory and Interconnect Technology in Google's Data Center Infrastructure Team. In this position, he initiated and guided collaborations with memory and interconnect technology companies on strategic technology directions and coordinated across Google to determine the best uses of these technologies.

Rob has received multiple recognition awards, including Google's second highest for his role as the Architect and Technical Lead for Google's first custom NAND Flash storage system. Rob has also served as a member of the JEDEC Board of Directors, as well as a founding Director of the CXL Consortium. He was Google's primary representative and coordinator for JEDEC participation, and has previously led OpenCAPI Work Group activities. In previous years, he served as a member of the ISSCC Memory Program Committee and has participated at ISSCC and the VLSI Technology Symposium. Prior to joining Google, he was a PCB, ASIC, and FPGA designer-manager at Teradyne.

Rob received a BSEE from the Virginia Military Institute and has been issued eighteen patents with others pending.

About Nantero

Nantero is a nanotechnology company using carbon nanotubes for the development of next-generation semiconductor products. Nantero's main focus is the commercial introduction of NRAM – a high-density high-speed nonvolatile random access storage device. The applications for the nonvolatile RAM Nantero is developing include smartphones, tablets, enterprise systems, notebook and desktop computers, as well as applications in the automotive and industrial arena. NRAM™ can be manufactured for both standalone and embedded memory applications. Nantero is also working with licensees on the development of additional applications of Nantero's core nanotube-based technology. For more information on Nantero, Inc. please visit www.nantero.com, follow Nantero at Twitter @nantero, or email info@nantero.com

For More Information:
Kelly Karr
Nantero Public Relations
408-718-9350
Kelly@nantero.com

Copyright 2020 Nantero, Inc.  All rights reserved. Nantero, NRAM, and the Nantero logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Nantero, Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nantero-appoints-rob-sprinkle-to-its-advisory-board-301001627.html

SOURCE Nantero


© PRNewswire 2020
