Nantucket County MA : Long Range Transportation Plan 2020-2040 Survey

03/13/2019 | 01:54pm EDT

Help the Town of Nantucket gather public input for the 2020 update of the Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) by taking this 10-question survey.

The LRTP is a physically constrained planning document that establishes spending priorities by identifying and prioritizing the region's transportation needs with input from transportation stakeholders and the community. Projects and programs that may be federal aid eligible must first be documented in this plan prior to receipt of federal transportation funding.

The planning process is overseen by the Nantucket Planning and Economic Development Commission (NP&EDC) - a multi-agency committee of local officials established to plan for the orderly and coordinated development and protection of the physical, social and economic resources of Nantucket.

For more information, visit: 2020 Long Range Transportation Plan or contact Transportation Planner Mike Burns at mburns@nantucket-ma.gov.

Nantucket County, MA published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 17:53:08 UTC
