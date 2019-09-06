Log in
Nanyang : CIRCULAR - MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

09/06/2019 | 04:37am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Nanyang Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

NANYANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 212)

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN

THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK LIMITED

Independent Financial Adviser to

the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 4 to 12 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 13 to 14 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Financial Adviser containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 15 to 30 of this circular.

The notice convening the SGM to be held at 21st Floor, St. George's Building, 2 Ice House Street, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to approve the matters referred to in this circular is set out on pages SGM-1 to SGM-2 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the SGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the principal place of business of the Company, Room 1808, St. George's Building, 2 Ice House Street, Central, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the SGM, or any adjourned hereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the accompanying form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the SGM or any adjourned hereof (as the case may be) should you so wish.

6 September 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . . .

. . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Letter from the Independent Board Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Letter from the Independent Financial Adviser . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

Appendix I

-

Financial Information of the Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

Appendix II

-

Financial Information of SCSB . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

Appendix III - Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information of the Group Following Completion

of the Proposed Subscription . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . III-1

Appendix IV - Management Discussion and Analysis on SCSB . . . . . . . . . . . IV-1

Appendix V - General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . V-1

Notice of Special General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . SGM-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise:

"associates"

shall have the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing

Rules;

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"circular"

this circular, including the appendix hereto;

"Company"

Nanyang Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in

Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of which are

listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 212);

"connected persons" and

each has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing

"subsidiary(ies)"

Rules;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China;

"Independent Board Committee"

an independent board committee of the Company

comprising Mr. Rudolf Bischof, Mr. Robert T. T. Sze and

Mr. Wong Chi Kwong Patrick, being all the independent

non-executive Directors;

"Independent Financial Adviser"

Platinum Securities Company Limited, a licensed

corporation to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and

Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities

under the SFO, being appointed as the independent

financial adviser to advise the Independent Board

Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of

the Proposed Subscription;

"Independent Shareholders"

Shareholders other than Mr. Hung Ching Yung, Mr.

Lincoln C. K. Yung, Mr. John Con-sing Yung and their

respective associates;

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Last Trading Date"

20 August 2019, being the last trading day in the SCSB

Shares immediately preceding the date of the

announcement of the Company dated 21 August 2019 in

relation to, among others, the Proposed Subscription;

"Latest Practicable Date"

30 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to

the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain

information contained in this circular;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange;

"NT$"

New Taiwan dollars, the lawful currency of Taiwan;

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China excluding, for the purpose

of this circular, Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of China and Taiwan;

"Proposed Subscription"

the proposed subscription of up to 13,342,945 new SCSB

Shares under the SCSB Share Offer;

"Resolution"

the resolution to approve the Proposed Subscription and to

grant the Directors the authority to conduct the Proposed

Subscription;

"SCSB"

The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd., a

company incorporated in Taiwan, the shares of which are

listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (Stock

Code: 5876);

"SCSB Group"

SCSB and its subsidiaries;

"SCSB Share Offer"

the offering for subscription of a total of 380,000,000 new

SCSB Shares at a subscription price of NT$36 per new

SCSB Share as more particularly described in the section

headed "Background" in the "Letter from the Board" of

this circular;

"SCSB Share(s)"

share(s) with nominal value of NT$10 each in the share

capital of SCSB;

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong);

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"SGM"

the special general meeting of the Company to be held at

21st Floor, St. George's Building, 2 Ice House Street,

Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 at

10:00 a.m. at which the Resolution will be proposed, the

notice of which is set out on pages SGM-1 to SGM-2 of

this circular;

"Shanghai Commercial Bank"

Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, a licensed bank in

Hong Kong;

"Shareholders"

holders of the Shares;

"Shares"

ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company;

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and

"%"

per cent.

Note: For the purpose of this circular, conversions of NT$ into HK$ are based on the exchange rate of NT$1 to HK$0.25 for the purposes of illustration only. No representation is made that any amount of HK$ or NT$ has been, could have been or could be converted at the above rate or at any other rates.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Nanyang Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:36:07 UTC
