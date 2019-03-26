Napa Valley's Flora Springs Offers Paranormal Ghost Winery Tours

In honor of its history as one of Napa Valley’s few remaining Ghost
Wineries, Flora Springs Winery is offering monthly paranormal ghost
winery tours where guests interact with the spirits who inhabit the 19th
century stone building and caves where the winery continues to make its
wine. Flora Springs’ Sixteen Spirits Historical Ghost Winery Tour &
Tasting is offered one Sunday a month April-October 2019, at the
winery’s estate in St. Helena, California. The two-hour tour, led by
professional paranormal investigators from Napa City Ghosts & Legends,
is accompanied by a tasting of Flora Springs wines including its Ghost
Winery Malbec. Reservations for the $75 experience ($60 for Flora
Springs wine club members) can be made at info@florasprings.com
or by calling (800) 913-1118.
‘Ghost Winery’ is a term used to describe wineries that were built
between 1860 and 1900 and fell into disrepair in the early 20th century
due to the triple threat of the vine disease phylloxera, the Great
Depression, and of course, Prohibition. “We’ve often wondered about the
history of our 19th century winery. If its thick stone walls
could talk, what would they say about its former inhabitants and
passers-through?” said Nat Komes, general manager and a third-generation
family member of Flora Springs, owned by the Komes-Garvey family. “It’s
what led us to find out for ourselves if there are spirits still
lingering in this place.”
Introduced in late 2018 following the winery’s own research, Flora
Springs’ Sixteen Spirits Ghost Winery Historical Tour and Tasting
is offered in partnership with Napa City Ghosts & Legends, which has
conducted hundreds of paranormal investigations and been featured on the Discovery
Channel, Animal Planet, and Eye on the Bay. “The
investigators tell us there are sixteen souls who still roam our old
stone winery, and we know they are anxious to make themselves known,”
says Komes. “Among others, we’ve had encounters with a Scottish
barrel-maker with a taste for whiskey and a flapper from the 1920s. I
started out curious but a bit skeptical, but these brushes with the past
have been eye-opening to say the least.”
Visitors interested in what is surely one of Napa Valley’s most unique
wine experiences are encouraged to make reservations quickly, as tours
are filling up. Each tour and tasting is limited to no more than 12
persons to provide an intimate experience. Dates and more information
about Flora Springs’ Ghost Winery tours can be found at https://www.florasprings.com/events/
About Flora Springs
Founded in 1978 by John and Carrie Komes and Julie (Komes) and Pat
Garvey, Flora Springs Winery is located in the northwest corner of Napa
Valley’s Rutherford appellation. Family-owned through three generations,
Flora Springs is committed to the traditions of fine winemaking and the
responsible stewardship of its 650 acres of vineyards. Today, ninety
percent of Flora Springs’ red wines are sourced from its
sustainably-farmed estate vineyards.
