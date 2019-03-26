Napa Valley's Flora Springs Offers Paranormal Ghost Winery Tours

Unique Wine Tour Offers Glimpse into Ghost Winery’s Ethereal History

In honor of its history as one of Napa Valley’s few remaining Ghost Wineries, Flora Springs Winery is offering monthly paranormal ghost winery tours where guests interact with the spirits who inhabit the 19th century stone building and caves where the winery continues to make its wine. Flora Springs’ Sixteen Spirits Historical Ghost Winery Tour & Tasting is offered one Sunday a month April-October 2019, at the winery’s estate in St. Helena, California. The two-hour tour, led by professional paranormal investigators from Napa City Ghosts & Legends, is accompanied by a tasting of Flora Springs wines including its Ghost Winery Malbec. Reservations for the $75 experience ($60 for Flora Springs wine club members) can be made at info@florasprings.com or by calling (800) 913-1118.

Flora Springs offers Paranormal Ghost Winery Tours at its Estate in Napa Valley (Photo: Business Wire)

‘Ghost Winery’ is a term used to describe wineries that were built between 1860 and 1900 and fell into disrepair in the early 20th century due to the triple threat of the vine disease phylloxera, the Great Depression, and of course, Prohibition. “We’ve often wondered about the history of our 19th century winery. If its thick stone walls could talk, what would they say about its former inhabitants and passers-through?” said Nat Komes, general manager and a third-generation family member of Flora Springs, owned by the Komes-Garvey family. “It’s what led us to find out for ourselves if there are spirits still lingering in this place.”

Introduced in late 2018 following the winery’s own research, Flora Springs’ Sixteen Spirits Ghost Winery Historical Tour and Tasting is offered in partnership with Napa City Ghosts & Legends, which has conducted hundreds of paranormal investigations and been featured on the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Eye on the Bay. “The investigators tell us there are sixteen souls who still roam our old stone winery, and we know they are anxious to make themselves known,” says Komes. “Among others, we’ve had encounters with a Scottish barrel-maker with a taste for whiskey and a flapper from the 1920s. I started out curious but a bit skeptical, but these brushes with the past have been eye-opening to say the least.”

Visitors interested in what is surely one of Napa Valley’s most unique wine experiences are encouraged to make reservations quickly, as tours are filling up. Each tour and tasting is limited to no more than 12 persons to provide an intimate experience. Dates and more information about Flora Springs’ Ghost Winery tours can be found at https://www.florasprings.com/events/

About Flora Springs

Founded in 1978 by John and Carrie Komes and Julie (Komes) and Pat Garvey, Flora Springs Winery is located in the northwest corner of Napa Valley’s Rutherford appellation. Family-owned through three generations, Flora Springs is committed to the traditions of fine winemaking and the responsible stewardship of its 650 acres of vineyards. Today, ninety percent of Flora Springs’ red wines are sourced from its sustainably-farmed estate vineyards.

