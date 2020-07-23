Log in
Naples' luxury real estate market closes out the month of June with boutique firm on top

07/23/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

NAPLES, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five agents from boutique luxury real estate firm Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) recently landed in the top 25 among real estate agents serving the Old Naples, Port Royal and Aqualane Shores areas. For the month of June 2020, Adam L. Carriero, who has been serving Naples' luxury real estate clientele for 24 years, took the number one spot with total closed sales of $25,700,000. Also ranked in the top 25 were Michael A. McCumber at number 10 with $9,900,000; Shay McCoy Trask at number 11 with $9,900,00; Tim Savage, P.A. at number 14 with $7,225,000; and Celine Godof Wells at number 21 with $3,575,000. In addition, with a total of just 30 agents, GCIP achieved the ranking of number one sales office for the month of June in the same market areas.

Naples, Florida is a market the GCIP team knows well. All the agents are local residents and the team specializes in the exclusive Old Naples, Port Royal and Aqualane Shores areas. "GCIP's success is evidence of our unrivaled client service, skillful strategy and innovative local, national and international marketing approach," said Vicki Tracy, GCIP's chief operating officer. "We are proud to announce these impressive statistics that demonstrate the team's local market knowledge and continued focus on customer service."

Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is an award-winning company that has been recognized by Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties around the globe. With more than 100 years combined experience in the Naples, Florida market, GCIP is the only Naples-area member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate and was also chosen for membership in its Board of Regents, an exclusive network of the world's most elite luxury real estate professionals.

To learn more about Gulf Coast International Properties®, visit the website at GCIPNaples.com.

CONTACT:                                                                                                                                       
Vicki Tracy
Chief Operating Officer
Gulf Coast International Properties
Telephone: 239-434-2558
Email: Vicki@GCIPNaples.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naples-luxury-real-estate-market-closes-out-the-month-of-june-with-boutique-firm-on-top-301098986.html

SOURCE Gulf Coast International Properties


© PRNewswire 2020
