Nardello & Co. Announces New Partners

Nardello & Co. LLC, a leading global investigations firm, today announced that the firm’s Executive Committee members Sabina Menschel, Mark Califano, Kris Bachmann, Ben Rowse and Martin Stone have become equity partners of the firm.

Dan Nardello, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nardello & Co., said: “Sabina, Mark, Kris, Ben and Martin are all integral members of our firm and are proven leaders who have made notable contributions to our growth and success. As we continue our strong momentum and think about our future growth and services to our clients, now is the right time to offer our leadership team a stake in our future. This initial ownership round is a significant first step and we expect our partnership to continue to grow. We are energized by the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to continuing to enhance Nardello & Co.’s offerings and deliver successful outcomes for our broad range of clients across the globe.”

Sabina Menschel Bio

Sabina Menschel is the firm’s President & Chief Operating Officer. At the helm of the management team, Ms. Menschel plays a vital role in ensuring that the firm continues to uphold its values – integrity, exemplary work and independence. She has over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sector leading domestic and international due diligence, litigation support, fraud and global asset recovery investigations on behalf of financial institutions, law firms and multinationals. Notably, she served as a Special Advisor in the Directorate of Intelligence at the FBI and worked to refine and strengthen the Bureau’s intelligence gathering capabilities and implement the recommendations of the 9/11 Commission. Ms. Menschel is based in Washington, DC.

Mark Califano Bio

Mark Califano is the firm’s Chief Legal Officer and heads the Americas practice, where he oversees complex investigations and internal reviews. Mr. Califano, a former federal prosecutor, has extensive experience working with publicly-held global companies, multinational governments, law enforcement and regulatory authorities and courts. He has built and led teams that have completed complex global investigations and successfully defended cases in jurisdictions around the world. Mr. Califano has served in senior executive positions in both the public and private sectors, including Global Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Litigation at Fortune 100 companies. He is also the co-author of Good Intentions Corrupted, an account of the UN Oil-for-Food Programme investigation.

Kris Bachmann Bio

Kris Bachmann is the firm’s Chief Financial Officer and is based in New York City. He brings a wealth of professional service and business experience to the firm, having served as finance lead for several privately held and publicly traded organizations throughout his 30+ year career. In addition to his extensive experience in finance and accounting, Kris has a significant background in managing the implementation and development of various systems to make for more effectively run organizations.

Ben Rowse Bio

Ben Rowse is a Regional Managing Director and heads the firm’s Asia-Pacific practice. Having lived and worked in Asia for over 15 years, he specializes in helping clients identify and understand the distinct business, political and cultural risks that they may face when doing business in Asia, particularly with regard to the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the UK Bribery Act. He has managed a large number of FCPA, corruption, fraud, pre-transactional due diligence, litigation support, competitive intelligence and asset tracing investigations throughout the region. Mr. Rowse is based in Tokyo.

Martin Stone Bio

Martin Stone is a Regional Managing Director and heads the firm’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Practice. An experienced investigator, political analyst, author and Arabic speaker, Mr. Stone directs the firm’s anti-corruption, due diligence and business intelligence initiatives and travels frequently to Africa and the Gulf region. He also manages the firm’s regional staff and assists clients in understanding the risks and rewards associated with working in these regions. Mr. Stone brings more than 20 years of expertise managing complex multi-jurisdictional investigations and conducting political and country risk analysis for law firms, financial companies and corporations. Mr. Stone is based in London.

About Nardello & Co.

Nardello & Co. is a global investigations firm whose experienced professionals handle a broad range of issues including: Due Diligence, such as third-party agent and executive vetting; Anti-Corruption & Fraud Investigations, such as forensic accounting or those related to the FCPA/UK Bribery Act; Litigation & Arbitration Support, such as civil and white collar criminal litigation; Asset Tracing; Activist Defense; Intelligence, such as political risk assessment; Digital Investigations & Cyber Defense, such as computer forensics; Monitorships & Independent Investigations; and Compliance.

Their clients include the world’s leading law firms and financial institutions, Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, governments, NGOs, sports organizations, and academic institutions. With offices in New York, London, Washington DC, Atlanta, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Milan, and Dubai, Nardello & Co.’s professional staff includes former US federal prosecutors, US and international lawyers, former law enforcement personnel and intelligence operatives, licensed investigators, research analysts, former journalists, financial crime specialists, forensic accountants, and computer forensic experts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005063/en/