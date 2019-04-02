Log in
Narodna Skupstina Republike Srbije : Laketic to Take Part in Conference on Depleted Uranium Effects in Rome

04/02/2019 | 07:37am EDT

The Chairman of the Commission to Investigate the Consequences of the NATO 1999 Bombing on the Health of the Citizens of Serbia, as well as the Environment, with a Special Focus on the Impact of the Depleted Uranium Projectiles Dr Darko Laketic will be taking part in the conference entitled 'Uranium: one year after probe IV, the present and the future', on Thursday, 4 April, in Rome.

At the invitation of the organizer - 'Victims of Depleted Uranium' and the Military Observatory, as a special guest, Laketic will have the opportunity to present the work of the Commission to Investigate the Consequences of the NATO 1999 Bombing on the Health of the Citizens of Serbia, as well as the Environment, with a Special Focus on the Impact of the Depleted Uranium Projectiles.

The organizer announced that the conference will be addressed by Italian Minister of Defence Elisabetta Trenta and Minister of Health Giulia Grillo, as well as the Chair of the Italian Parliament's IV Commission of Inquiry Gian Piero Scanu.

The scientific summit dedicated to the Italian victims, the soldiers who had taken part in missions on territories bomber by NATO's depleted uranium projectiles, will be also addressed by two of the founders of the Military Observatory, lawyer Angelo Fiore Tartaglia and Domenico Leggiero of the Defence Department.

Disclaimer

Narodna Skupstina Republike Srbije published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 11:36:13 UTC
