Narodna Skupstina Republike Srbije : National Assembly Standing Delegation at 53rd Meeting of PABSEC Economic, Commercial, Technological and Environmental Affairs Committee

The Head of the National Assembly standing delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) MA Igor Becic took part in the 53rd meeting of the PABSEC Economic, Commercial, Technological and Environmental Affairs Committee in Giresun, Republic of Turkey, 18-19 September 2019.

In addition to Serbia, the meeting was also attended by the delegations of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Armenia, Greece, Russian Federation, Romania and Turkey.

The topic of the meeting was 'Conclusion of Preferential Trade Agreements with a view to Eliminate Double Taxation between the BSEC Member States'. The Committee approved the Report and Recommendation on the topic to be adopted at the PABSEC General Assembly in Sofia in November.

In the discussion the parliamentarians said that harmonizing tax legislation among the member states to avoid double taxation is vital for strengthening the integration of the BSEC region, as is signing agreements on double taxation as an important means to deepen bilateral relations in the spheres of trade and investment. They concluded that the process of strengthening integration in the region increases the potential for the development of business and investment attractiveness of the BSEC member states.

The next meeting of the PABSEC Economic, Commercial, Technological and Environmental Affairs Committee will be in Albania, in March 2020, with the topic 'Development of Financial Technologies in the BSEC Member States'.