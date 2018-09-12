Naropa University’s Alaya Preschool to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Boulder, CO, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alaya Preschool in Boulder, CO, is poised to celebrate its 40th anniversary as guiding light in contemplative education this weekend. With a celebration on Sunday, September 16th from 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m., the beloved and growing preschool hopes to herald in many more decades of community support and early childhood education with a distinctly contemplative focus.

Alaya Preschool is celebrating its 40th anniversary.



Come celebrate 40 years of inspiring authentic being and relationship along with a love of learning for so many Boulder County children!









The anniversary celebration, to be held at the Alaya Preschool facility located at 3340 19th Street in Boulder, Colorado 80304, will be a day filled with celebration. Alaya and Naropa alumni alike will enjoy live music, food, art making, socializing, contemplative activities, and tours of the preschool, alongside current Alaya students and their parents and families. The schedule of events will be as follows:

11 am Jeff and Paige concert

12:00 Tour of Alaya

12:30 Meditation option

12:45 Dechen Hawk concert

1:00 Tour of Alaya

1:30 Meditation option

2:00 Closing talks and spontaneous poetry

The celebration will also be an opportunity for the community to support Alaya with options to give, with a goal to raise $5,000 to open a matching grant for the school’s endowment. Various ways to give have been made available on the Alaya Preschool web site, and tax-deductible donations will be happily accepted at the event throughout the day. Funds and support are used to maintain high quality in the early contemplative education programs, to keep tuition accessible to all families and all economic levels, to compensate our teachers fairly, and to maintain the school’s grounds.

Besides alumni and their families from both Naropa University and Alaya, the celebration will welcome present and past teachers, parents, community members and friends of Alaya for an exciting and joyous celebration of the past four decades of participation in the Boulder community. The preschool has consistently inspired authentic being and relationship, as well as a love of learning from an early age, for hundreds of Boulder’s children, and hopes to continue to do so for many decades to come.

Alaya has also acted as Naropa University’s lab school for hundreds of contemplative education and early childhood education students enrolled in cohorts, classes, and programs. The tradition of educational training continues at Naropa University with the recently launched BA in Elementary Education program, which offers a curriculum of contemplative elementary education for undergraduate students, and culminates in not only a Bachelor of Arts Degree but certification to teach anywhere in Colorado immediately upon graduation.





About The Alaya Preschool: A nurturing place for both the awakening heart and the developing brain, The Alaya Preschool provides a safe and enriching environment for children between two and five years of age. For more than forty years Alaya has provided quality early childhood education in Boulder, Colorado, utilizing 3 classrooms with full or half-day schedules; as well as 7 weeks of summer camp. Alaya also acts as the lab school for Naropa University’s Graduate and Undergraduate Contemplative Education programs.

About Naropa University: Located in Boulder, Colorado, Naropa University is a private, liberal arts institution offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Naropa University is a leader in contemplative education, an approach to learning and teaching that integrates Eastern wisdom traditions and traditional Western scholarship. Naropa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

Media inquiries, please call Julie Johnson, Alaya Preschool Office Manager, at (303) 449-5248, or email at alaya@alayapreschool.org.

Julie Johnson Alaya Preschool (303) 449-5248 alaya@alayapreschool.org