Nasdaq, PureShares and ETFMG Reach Settlement

05/01/2020 | 08:06pm EDT

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ), PureShares LLC, and Exchange Traded Managers Group, LLC (ETFMG) have reached a global settlement that resolves claims in two separate lawsuits pending in the Southern District of New York Federal Court and New Jersey State Superior Court, involving the former PureFunds ETFs. The settlement is subject to future negotiations and approvals among independent third parties.

To date, as part of the settlement, Nasdaq and ETFMG have agreed to certain cash payments from ETFMG to Nasdaq and PureShares, and have executed an asset purchase agreement to transfer certain ETFMG intellectual property and related assets, to a Nasdaq affiliate. The transaction is expected to close in the last half of 2020.

About ETFMG

ETFMG is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic ETFs that provide investors unique exposure to new markets. Today, the ETFMG fund line up provides access to a diverse collection of global themes and is comprised of 75% first to market products. We turn portfolio management strategies into successful ETFs by partnering with market segment experts to bring long-term growth opportunities to investors. ETFMG funds are proof as to the power of the ETF wrapper and that thematic products can have a place in investors’ portfolios. To learn more about ETFMG and our portfolio of exchange traded funds please visit www.etfmg.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter @ETFMG, or YouTube.

Carefully consider a Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s summary or statutory prospectuses, available on www.etfmg.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.


© Business Wire 2020
