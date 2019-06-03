Nasdaq Slides as Investors Weigh Tech Probes

By Avantika Chilkoti and Akane Otani

Technology stocks tumbled Monday, hit by fresh fears that regulators might take a bigger shot than anticipated at industry giants like Alphabet and Facebook.

The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.2%, teetering on the edge of closing in correction territory: an at least 10% decline from its May record. The S&P 500 lost 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7 points, or less than 0.1%, to 24811.

Stocks began the day little changed, but then fell to session lows around midday as a report that the Federal Trade Commission had secured rights to begin a potential antitrust investigation into Facebook sent technology shares skidding. Facebook slid 7.8%, while Amazon.com lost 4.7% and Alphabet fell 6.6% to erase its gains for the year.

Alphabet shares had also been under pressure earlier in the day on a report that the Justice Department had been given chief oversight over a Google probe.

The moves were the latest to sting technology shares, many of which had climbed double-digit percentages in 2019 as investors piled into fast-growing companies. Worries about escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China had briefly sent semiconductor shares and consumer device giants like Apple lower, although the selling had appeared to ease a bit before news of the potential antitrust probes broke.

"There's a lot of uncertainty out there right now that will be a speed bump for the sector," said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management.

Traders placed bets on the volatility continuing, sending the Cboe Nasdaq Volatility Index -- which tracks expectations for swings in the Nasdaq-100 over the next month -- up around 4%.

The next key step will be sussing out the long-term impact that potential regulatory probes could have on companies' profits, Ms. Cavanaugh said.

Investors have seen the sector hit hard before. Technology shares slumped in March 2018, when Facebook came under fire over its privacy and data-use standards. Shares of the so-called FAANG group -- which includes Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet -- wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in market value in less than two weeks.

But the group broadly rebounded in 2019, helped by better-than-expected earnings.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as gains in shares of health-care companies offset losses among banks.

German bond yields drifted lower after the chairwoman of Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partner stepped down, adding to uncertainty over the government in Berlin.

In Asia, the Shanghai Compsoite fell 0.3% for its third consecutive session of losses, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average lost 0.9%.

