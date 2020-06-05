Nasdaq hits record high as U.S. economy shows signs of rebound

Log in
06/05/2020 | 02:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

The Nasdaq Composite on Friday became the first of the three major U.S. stock indexes to bounce back to a record high, recovering from a stunning coronavirus-led slump on growing hopes of a swift economic rebound.

Wall Street has surged following a crash into bear territory in March as investors bet on a revival in business activity with the easing of a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus.

Data on Friday showed a surprise rise in U.S. jobs in May, offering the clearest signal yet the downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was probably over, although the road to recovery could still be long.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now less than 1% down on the year after crashing more than 32% from that level by late March, and is about 6% below its record high. The blue-chip Dow Jones index is about 8% below its own all-time high.

The smaller Nasdaq 100 index hit a record high on Thursday, partly powered by tech-related names including Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc .

Closing at a record high, according to a widely accepted definition, would confirm that the Nasdaq Composite has been in a new bull market since its pandemic low on March 23.

(Reporting by the Reuters markets team; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.89% 1439.915 Delayed Quote.5.59%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.86% 2480.49 Delayed Quote.34.12%
APPLE INC. 2.37% 329.88 Delayed Quote.9.76%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 3.32% 27141.76 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
NASDAQ 100 2.13% 9828.367536 Delayed Quote.10.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.29% 9829.451356 Delayed Quote.7.17%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.45% 416 Delayed Quote.28.05%
S&P 500 2.86% 3198.91 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
